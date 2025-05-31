Teves gets no special treatment at Bilibid, to share cell with another inmate â€” lawyer

^

Teves gets no special treatment at Bilibid, to share cell with another inmate — lawyer

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
May 31, 2025 | 5:02pm
Expelled Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves attends a press conference at the National Bureau of Investigation Headquarters in Pasay City on May 30, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — Former Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. will not receive any special treatment at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City and will share a cell with another inmate, his legal counsel said. 

In a statement on Saturday, May 31, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said Teves will be held in a standard 10-square meter cell equipped with a bunk bed, a common toilet bowl and a small electric fan.

“There is no special treatment for Mr. Teves,” Topacio said.

He clarified that while the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) earlier said Teves would temporarily be placed alone in a cell at Building 14, the defense team has agreed to follow all rules for detention prisoners, including cell-sharing arrangements.

"This is to prevent any possible criticism against [NBI] Director [Jaime] Santiago, whom I have known for quite some time, and personally hold in the highest esteem," Topacio said.

Teves was deported from Timor-Leste and returned to the Philippines late Thursday night after almost two years of evading authorities. 

From the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City, Teves was brought to the NBI headquarters in Manila for booking procedures and a medical checkup. He was transferred to Bilibid’s Building 14 on Friday afternoon.

Teves is accused of masterminding the assassination of former Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and nine others in Pamplona town on March 4, 2023. He was in the United States, allegedly for medical treatment, when the killings happened. 

The expelled lawmaker maintained that his conscience is clear, saying that he is “prepared to face anybody.” 

Pamplona Mayor and Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative-elect Janice Degamo, widow of the slain governor, has since called for marathon hearings to fast-track the trial.

Teves himself expressed willingness to face the charges and also asked for a speedy trial.

“Ang request ko sa korte, sana mabilis ang kaso. I trust my lawyers very well. Ang sakin lang, sana mabilis para matapos na,” Teves said.

(My request to the court is for a fast trial. I trust my lawyers. I just hope this ends soon.)

Teves is facing several criminal cases linked to killings in Negros Oriental and is accused of orchestrating the assassination of Degamo.

The cases filed against him include:

  • 10 counts of murder before the Manila RTC Branch 51
  • 13 counts of frustrated murder before the Manila RTC Branch 51
  • 4 counts of attempted murder before the Manila RTC Branch 51
  • 1 count of murder each before Manila RTC Branches 12 and 15
  • 1 count of murder before Bayawan RTC Branch 63
  • Illegal possession of firearms and explosives before Manila RTC Branch 12
  • Violation of the Terrorist Financing Prevention and Suppression Act before Quezon City RTC Branch 77

The Anti-Terrorism Council has also designated Teves as a terrorist, resulting in the freezing of his assets. — with a report from Ian Laqui

fbtw

fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
fbtw
