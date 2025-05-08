^

Headlines

Next pope should have 'moral courage,' unafraid to speak up — CBCP spox

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 8:11pm
Next pope should have 'moral courage,' unafraid to speak up â CBCP spox
CBCP Executive Secretary of Episcopal Commission on Public Affairs, Fr. Jerome Secillano in an interview with Philstar.com on May 7, 2025.
Philstar.com / Dominique Nicole Flores

MANILA, Philippines — An official from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has called for the next elected pope to be decisive and unafraid to speak out on pressing global issues.

Fr. Jerome Secillano, executive secretary of the CBCP’s episcopal commission on public affairs, emphasized that the new pontiff should possess “moral courage” and serve as a strong voice in addressing the world’s challenges.

“So dapat may moral courage na magsasalita sila, ‘yan ang nakikita kong dapat meron ang Santo Papa,” Secillano said in an interview with Philstar.com on May 7.

(So there should be moral courage to speak up. That's what I see that the Holy Pope should have.)

He explained that by speaking up, the pope would be able to objectively address realities and issues facing the Church and society.

Secillano also stressed the importance of church that embraces people. “Ang simbahan ay dapat maging welcoming, hindi pwedeng ang simbahan ay sarado,” he said.

Openness brings people closer to God, he said. "Kailangan din nila (church) magbukas, para maramdaman din nila ang pagmamahal ng Diyos. Kasi agent ang simbahan ng ganitong mga biyaya.” (They [church] also need to open up, so that they too can feel God's love. Because the church is an agent of these kinds of blessings.)

He cautioned that a closed church risks becoming judgmental and untrue to its mission: “Kapag sarado, jinujudge mo na, cinocondemn mo na, ‘di na totoong simbahan ‘yon.” (When it's closed off, you're already judging, you're already condemning, that's no longer a true church.)

As of May 8 at 8 p.m. (Manila time), no new pope has been elected. The first three rounds of voting by cardinal-electors in Vatican City ended without a result, signaled by two consecutive black smokes from the Sistine Chapel chimney.

READ: Black smoke rises anew: No new pope chosen yet after second, third ballots

CARDINALS

CATHOLIC BISHOPS CONFERENCE OF THE PHILIPPINES

CBCP

COLLEGE OF CARDINALS

CONCLAVE

JEROME SECILLANO

PAPAL WATCH

POPE

VATICAN CITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Aggressive and unsafe&rsquo;: Chinese boats tail Philippine Navy in Bajo de Masinloc
play

‘Aggressive and unsafe’: Chinese boats tail Philippine Navy in Bajo de Masinloc

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 hours ago
Chinese vessels committed “aggressive and unsafe maneuvers” while Philippine vessels were patrolling the Bajo...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino cardinals Tagle, Advincula, David swear oath for conclave
play

Filipino cardinals Tagle, Advincula, David swear oath for conclave

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
The full oath was recited in order of precedence, with the most senior cardinals being first and the last to be with the newest...
Headlines
fbtw
First ballot: Black smoke signals no pope yet as conclave voting starts
play

First ballot: Black smoke signals no pope yet as conclave voting starts

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
No pope was elected in the first round of voting by the College of Cardinals, as black smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC rejects Duterte camp&rsquo;s plea to remove 2 judges

ICC rejects Duterte camp’s plea to remove 2 judges

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
 International Criminal Court pre-trial judges have dismissed the petition of lawyers of former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Quezon City vendor&rsquo;s son is PMA class valedictorian

Quezon City vendor’s son is PMA class valedictorian

By Artemio Dumlao | 20 hours ago
 A difficult childhood in the slums of Batasan Hills in Quezon City spurred 23-year-old Jessie Ticar Jr. to top the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec urged to provide overtime pay, tax exemption for poll watchers

Comelec urged to provide overtime pay, tax exemption for poll watchers

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 20 hours ago
A teachers’ union in Metro Manila urged the Comelec to grant overtime pay and tax exemptions to teachers serving...
Headlines
fbtw
Conclave begins: Cardinals locked inside Sistine Chapel

Conclave begins: Cardinals locked inside Sistine Chapel

By Ella Ide | 20 hours ago
Cardinals choosing the next leader of the global Catholic Church were locked into the Vatican's Sistine Chapel on Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Conclave starts to pick new pope

Conclave starts to pick new pope

20 hours ago
Roman Catholic cardinals began the task on Wednesday of electing a new pope, locking themselves away from the world until...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. : Poll outcome to steer Philippines direction

Marcos Jr. : Poll outcome to steer Philippines direction

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Saying that the upcoming polls would steer the country’s direction, President Marcos yesterday urged residents of vote-rich...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with