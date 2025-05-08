^

Headlines

Black smoke rises anew: No new pope chosen yet after second, third ballots

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 5:53pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:08 p.m.) — Black smoke rose once again from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel at around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, May 8 (PST), marking a second and third failed vote in the conclave to elect the next pope.

The second black smoke signaled that the College of Cardinals — composed of 133 cardinal-electors — failed to reach the required two-thirds majority, or 89 votes, to elect the 267th Roman pontiff after two inconclusive ballots cast on the second day of the conclave.

After no smoke emerged following the second ballot at 4:30 p.m. Thursday (PST), black smoke billowed shortly before 6 p.m., signaling that the third round of voting had also failed to produce a new pope.

The process. Voting formally began on Thursday, with four rounds expected daily: two in the morning and two in the afternoon, scheduled at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. (PST). 

Unsuccessful ballots are followed by black smoke emerging from the chimney after each round.

If no pope is elected by the end of the third day, voting will be temporarily suspended for a day of prayer and reflection before resuming.

If a new pope has been chosen, white smoke from the Sistine Chapel will appear instead. 

In recent conclaves, the process of selecting the next pope often took two to three days. Pope Francis was elected after five rounds on the second day of the 2013 conclave. His predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, was chosen in the fourth ballot.

This year’s conclave opened late evening on May 7 (PST), with the cardinal-electors processing into the Sistine Chapel and taking their oath of secrecy one by one. 

First black smoke. The first smoke, which was expected around 2 a.m. on Thursday (Manila time) appeared closer to 3 a.m. — more than three hours after the chapel’s heavy doors were closed by the master of ceremonies.

Among the Filipino cardinals participating in the papal conclave are Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Manila Archbishop Jose Advincula and Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David.

RELATED: Tagle is third to cast ballot in conclave voting order

CARDINALS

COLLEGE OF CARDINALS

CONCLAVE

PAPAL WATCH

POPE

ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH
