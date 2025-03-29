17 Filipinos still detained in Qatar following protest

MANILA, Philippines — Seventeen Filipinos remain in detention in Qatar after being arrested for participating in a suspected unauthorized political demonstration, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday, March 29.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the Filipinos were taken into custody on March 28 and are currently being held at a police station about an hour from Doha.

“They held a rally… We have already sent our officials. We are monitoring the situation and coordinating,” De Vega said in Filipino in an interview on Dobol B TV.

The Philippine Embassy in Qatar earlier confirmed that several Filipinos were arrested in Qatar on Friday for ''suspected unauthorized political demonstrations."

''The Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in Doha is aware that several Filipino nationals have been arrested and detained early today, March 28, 2025, for suspected unauthorized political demonstrations in Qatar,'' the embassy said in a statement.

De Vega explained that Qatar’s legal system operates differently, and authorities may restrict embassy access until their investigation is completed.

“In many cases, if the individuals are deemed harmless, they are detained for a few days and then released,” he explained in Filipino.

The Philippine Embassy in Doha reminded Filipinos in Qatar to follow local laws, emphasizing that political rallies are strictly prohibited in the Gulf nation.

When asked if the rally was linked to the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte, De Vega said this appeared to be the case since the demonstration coincided with Duterte’s 80th birthday.

Family and supporters of Duterte rallied on Friday to mark his 80th birthday and protest against his detention in The Hague on a charge of crimes against humanity.

If found guilty by the International Criminal Court, Duterte could face life in prison for his role in the "war on drugs," which resulted in the deaths of thousands.