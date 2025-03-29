^

Headlines

17 Filipinos still detained in Qatar following protest

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
March 29, 2025 | 10:51am
17 Filipinos still detained in Qatar following protest
Visitors gather at the FIFA World Cup countdown clock in Doha on October 30, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament.
AFP / Jewel Samad

MANILA, Philippines — Seventeen Filipinos remain in detention in Qatar after being arrested for participating in a suspected unauthorized political demonstration, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday, March 29.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the Filipinos were taken into custody on March 28 and are currently being held at a police station about an hour from Doha.

“They held a rally… We have already sent our officials. We are monitoring the situation and coordinating,” De Vega said in Filipino in an interview on Dobol B TV.

The Philippine Embassy in Qatar earlier confirmed that several Filipinos were arrested in Qatar on Friday for ''suspected unauthorized political demonstrations."

''The Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in Doha is aware that several Filipino nationals have been arrested and detained early today, March 28, 2025, for suspected unauthorized political demonstrations in Qatar,'' the embassy said in a statement.

De Vega explained that Qatar’s legal system operates differently, and authorities may restrict embassy access until their investigation is completed.

“In many cases, if the individuals are deemed harmless, they are detained for a few days and then released,” he explained in Filipino.

The Philippine Embassy in Doha reminded Filipinos in Qatar to follow local laws, emphasizing that political rallies are strictly prohibited in the Gulf nation.

When asked if the rally was linked to the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte, De Vega said this appeared to be the case since the demonstration coincided with Duterte’s 80th birthday.

Family and supporters of Duterte rallied on Friday to mark his 80th birthday and protest against his detention in The Hague on a charge of crimes against humanity.

If found guilty by the International Criminal Court, Duterte could face life in prison for his role in the "war on drugs," which resulted in the deaths of thousands.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

DUTERTE ICC TRIAL

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Imee sets 2nd hearing on Duterte arrest

Imee sets 2nd hearing on Duterte arrest

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Dissatisfied with the information she gathered from the first inquiry on the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte on...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court asked to block P26-B AKAP in 2025 national budget

Supreme Court asked to block P26-B AKAP in 2025 national budget

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 17 hours ago
Petitioners have asked the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order on the implementation and disbursement of...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-president Rodrigo Duterte turns 80 in ICC detention

Ex-president Rodrigo Duterte turns 80 in ICC detention

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte turned 80 on Friday, March 28, inside the detention facility of the very court he once vowed...
Headlines
fbtw
'He needs it': Malaca&ntilde;ang wishes Duterte good luck on his 80th birthday
play

'He needs it': Malacañang wishes Duterte good luck on his 80th birthday

By Jean Mangaluz | 20 hours ago
Malacañang extended birthday greetings to former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently detained in the Netherlands,...
Headlines
fbtw
Balikatan 2025 to showcase major missile systems

Balikatan 2025 to showcase major missile systems

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
The United States military will be deploying its Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System or NMESIS anti-ship missile...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines, US agree to boost industrial defense ties during Hegseth&rsquo;s visit

Philippines, US agree to boost industrial defense ties during Hegseth’s visit

By Jean Mangaluz | 17 hours ago
The United States and the Philippines have agreed to bolster industrial defense areas of the 1951 mutual defense treaty through...
Headlines
fbtw
In Manila, Hegseth deflects questions on war plans leak via chatgroup

In Manila, Hegseth deflects questions on war plans leak via chatgroup

By Jean Mangaluz | 17 hours ago
Hegseth, who is in the Philippines for an official visit, has been hounded in controversy back home after sending war plans...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH intensifies search for unreported TB cases, ensures treatment

DOH intensifies search for unreported TB cases, ensures treatment

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 18 hours ago
The Department of Health will boost its active case-finding efforts for tuberculosis after recording around 160,000 fewer...
Headlines
fbtw
Hegseth's warning: US not seeking war but ready to defend interests amid sea tensions

Hegseth's warning: US not seeking war but ready to defend interests amid sea tensions

By Jean Mangaluz | 18 hours ago
In a stark warning to potential adversaries, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared during his visit to Manila that...
Headlines
fbtw
Unfazed by rival, Vico Sotto launches reelection bid and reflects on Pasig&rsquo;s gains

Unfazed by rival, Vico Sotto launches reelection bid and reflects on Pasig’s gains

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 19 hours ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, running under the Giting ng Pasig alliance, launched his reelection bid on Friday, March...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with