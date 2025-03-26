^

Headlines

Manila thanks G7 for denouncing Beijing's 'coercive actions' in South China Sea

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 26, 2025 | 5:27pm
Manila thanks G7 for denouncing Beijing's 'coercive actions' in South China Sea
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly (C) speaks during the G7 foreign ministers meeting in La Malbaie, Quebec, on March 13, 2025. Alongside Joly are from L to R, European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. G7 foreign ministers are meeting to discuss moves to halt the Russia-Ukraine war, but US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shrugged off questions about a prospective takeover of his country's northern neighbor.
AFP / Saul Loeb / Pool

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has welcomed a joint declaration from the foreign ministers of major advanced economies condemning the use of water cannons and dangerous maneuvers against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 26, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) acknowledged the Group of Seven (G7)'s objection to "illicit, provocative, coercive and dangerous actions" in the region, noting their "consistent expression of concern" over increasingly aggressive maneuvers used against Philippine vessels in the tense waterways.

The G7 ministers' rebuke of China's maritime actions was expressed in a March 14 joint declaration on maritime security that is separate from the main communique. 

The bloc's top diplomats last issued a separate pledge on addressing maritime security issues in 2016, after a meeting in Hiroshima, Japan.

The G7 ministers are composed of the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union. They released their statements following a two-day meeting in Canada.

Philippines thanks G7's consistency on South China Sea

"We appreciate the G7's consistent reaffirmation that the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea is the legal framework for governing all activities in the oceans and the seas," the DFA said. 

The department also expressed gratitude for the G7 bloc's "consistent acknowledgment" of the 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated China's nine-dash line claim in the South China Sea. Beijing has consistently refused to recognize this ruling.

The Philippines also noted the G7's position against unilateral actions that cause permanent changes to the marine environment.  

"We also acknowledge the G7’s pronouncements on the importance of coastal states refraining from unilateral actions that cause permanent physical change to the marine environment, including land reclamation and the building of outposts, and attempts to change the status quo by the establishment of new geographical facts," the department said.

The DFA reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to a "free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region" and its vision of the South China Sea as "a sea of peace, stability and prosperity."

The Philippines "will continue to call for the cessation of interference, obstruction and harassment of the Philippines' legal activities within our recognized maritime entitlements," the department said.

What the G7 maritime declaration said. The G7 declaration on maritime security specifically called out China's actions in the South China Sea, expressing "deep concern over the growing risks to maritime security" and condemning China's "illicit, provocative, coercive and dangerous actions that seek unilaterally to alter the status quo."

The declaration, spanning at least 18 paragraphs, expressed the foreign ministers' concerns about actions that "risk undermining the stability of regions, including through land reclamations, and building of outposts, as well as their use for military purpose."

The G7 ministers explicitly referenced the 2016 arbitral ruling, stating that it "is a significant milestone, which is legally binding upon the parties to those proceedings and a useful basis for peacefully resolving disputes between the parties."

The ministers also committed to "implement means through which to track systematically and report on attempts to change the status quo by force and by the establishment of new geographical facts." 

The declaration also extended beyond South China Sea issues and addressed global maritime security more broadly. It flagged freedom of navigation across the Taiwan Strait, the Red Sea and the Black Sea.

The ministers noted that over 80% of global trade is transported by sea and that disruptions to maritime routes pose a direct threat to international food security and economic stability.

CHINA

DFA

GROUP OF SEVEN

SOUTH CHINA SEA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte defense team gets first set of evidence

Duterte defense team gets first set of evidence

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The defense team of former president Rodrigo Duterte has received details of the first set of evidence that will be presented...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos &lsquo;slightly affected&rsquo; by fake news, says Palace

Marcos ‘slightly affected’ by fake news, says Palace

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Marcos and his family have been the targets of fake news following the rift between the Chief Executive and Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
No plans to rejoin ICC even after Duterte&rsquo;s arrest, says Malaca&ntilde;ang

No plans to rejoin ICC even after Duterte’s arrest, says Malacañang

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
The Palace said on Tuesday, March 25, that there are no plans for the Philippines to rejoin the International Criminal Court,...
Headlines
fbtw

Honeylet, Kitty to visit Rody on 80th birthday

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte will spend his 80th birthday on March 28 with his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña and daughter Veronica, Vice President Sara Duterte said on Monday, citing...
Headlines
fbtw

No word yet on whether Philippines rejoining Rome Statute

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos merely smiled when asked whether the Philippines would rejoin the Rome Statute, the treaty that created the International Criminal Court, which now has custody of former president Rodrigo Duter...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chiz: Summoning VP Sara to answer impeachment articles &lsquo;not legally possible&rsquo;

Chiz: Summoning VP Sara to answer impeachment articles ‘not legally possible’

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
House prosecutors on Tuesday, March 25, filed a motion to summon Vice President Sara Duterte over impeachment charges,...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd recovers P65 million from schools in voucher program

DepEd recovers P65 million from schools in voucher program

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
The Department of Education has recovered around P65 million from private schools involved in irregularities in the senior...
Headlines
fbtw
Probe sought as Nueva Ecija farmers&rsquo; deaths linked to low palay prices

Probe sought as Nueva Ecija farmers’ deaths linked to low palay prices

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has denied claims that three Nueva Ecija farmers took their own lives due to low palay prices...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee ditches brother Bongbong&rsquo;s admin slate, cites Duterte&rsquo;s ICC arrest

Imee ditches brother Bongbong’s admin slate, cites Duterte’s ICC arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
In dropping out from her brother's alliance, the incumbent senator alleged a concerted effort to conceal the truth about...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: 9 Marcos bets stay in Magic 12 after Duterte&rsquo;s arrest, but Bong Go surges ahead

SWS: 9 Marcos bets stay in Magic 12 after Duterte’s arrest, but Bong Go surges ahead

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
(Updated) Most of the administration's senatorial candidates continued to dominate the March Social Weather Stations (SWS)...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with