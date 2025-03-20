Dela Rosaâ€™s ICC evasion plan â€˜indicative of guilt,â€™ says De Lima

Dela Rosa’s ICC evasion plan ‘indicative of guilt,’ says De Lima

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator and Justice Secretary Leila de Lima criticized Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa’s plan to seek refuge in the Senate if the International Criminal Court (ICC) issues an arrest warrant against him, saying it only reinforces his guilt.

In an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyon on Thursday, March 20, De Lima cited the legal principle that “flight is indicative of guilt,” meaning that avoiding legal proceedings suggests a lack of confidence in one’s innocence.

“Now ‘yung sinasabi niyang may option siyang magtago [sa Senado], well desisyon niya ‘yan. … Kung nagtatago ka, ibig sabihin takot ka, hindi ka sigurado kung ma-clear ka ng mga kaso,” she said.

(Now, when he says he has the option to hide [in the Senate], well, that’s his decision. … But if you’re in hiding, it means you’re afraid, you’re not sure if you’ll be cleared of the cases against you.)

Dela Rosa served as the chief enforcer of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, leading the Philippine National Police (PNP) as director general when the administration launched the “Double Barrel” campaign. The initiative initially targeted high-value drug suspects and street-level offenders.

The campaign claimed thousands of lives, with government records listing over 6,000 killed in police operations. However, human rights groups estimate the true toll, including uninvestigated deaths, could range from 12,000 to as high as 30,000.

De Lima was detained for nearly seven years on multiple charges linking her to the illegal drug trade. She was acquitted of her final drug charge in June 2024 due to insufficient evidence and the recantation of testimonies from inmates.

During Duterte’s administration, De Lima faced relentless accusations from the president himself and his then-spokesperson Harry Roque, largely due to her vocal opposition to the government’s war on drugs — the same campaign that has now led to Duterte’s arrest by the ICC.

Now that Dela Rosa has walked back on his earlier statement about being ready to face the ICC if served an arrest warrant, De Lima sees this as a clear display of cowardice.

On Wednesday, March 19, Dela Rosa said, “If we cannot attain justice here, why should I surrender?”

Before that, after remaining silent for two days following Duterte’s arrest on March 11 and transfer to ICC custody on March 12, he said:

“I will lead a normal life unless a warrant is served. If it is served, then I’m ready. I’m ready to submit myself to the authorities.”

Dela Rosa also acknowledged that he cannot remain in the Senate indefinitely and said he is considering other options.

“Kaya ano yan eh, bukod sa nagpapakita ng kaduwagan, ay nagpapakita rin na guilty siya. Kung inosente siya, wala siyang tinatago, dapat harapin niya yan,” De Lima said.

(So aside from showing cowardice, it also shows that he is guilty. If he’s innocent, he’s not hiding anything, he should face the arrest warrant.)

Reports previously revealed that Dela Rosa was included in the list of PNP officials considered suspects by the ICC.

Duterte’s arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC) is being challenged through habeas corpus petitions filed by his children. However, the former president remains in detention in The Hague, Netherlands.

His confirmation of charges hearing is set for September 23. If the prosecution establishes sufficient evidence, the case will proceed to trial, where Duterte will have to undergo the full legal process. — report by Dominique Nicole Flores