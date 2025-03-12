Who else, besides Rodrigo Duterte, is tagged in ICC case?

Policemen stand guard near the body of a man killed during what police said was a drug-related vigilante killing in Barangay Manggahan in Pasig City early yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — With former President Rodrigo Duterte en route to The Hague to face crimes against humanity charges before the International Criminal Court (ICC), many are asking: What’s next?

After all, Duterte did not implement the bloody war on drugs alone.

The ICC prosecutor has not released an explicit list of individuals facing possible arrest. However, several names have been linked to Duterte in the complaints filed before the ICC.

In 2017, lawyer Jude Josue Sabio was among the first to file a complaint with the ICC, though he later withdrew it for political reasons. Sabio’s complaint initially included the following names:

Then Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre

Then Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno

Then Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief and now incumbent Sen. Bato dela Rosa

Then Napolcom Commissioner and former Police Col. Edilberto Leonardo

Retired police chief Royina Garma

Then police Sanson Buenaventura

Then National Bureau of Investigation Director Dante Gierran

Solicitor General Jose Calida

Then House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez

Then senator Richard Gordon

Sen. Alan Cayetano

Gordon was included in the complaint for his role as chair of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, which had concluded that extrajudicial killings (EJKs) were not state-sponsored. Meanwhile, Cayetano was accused of aiding and abetting the killings through his public speeches and statements.

In the same year, former Sen. Antonio Trillanes and former lawmaker Gary Alejano filed a supplemental ICC complaint, which named several additional police officials:

Police Chief Superintendent Joel Coronel

Police Chief Superintendent Jesus Martirez

PLTCOL Rexson Layug

Police Senior Inspector Nathaniel Jacob

Police Senior Inspector Magdalino G. Pimentel, Jr

Police Inspector Markson S. Almeranez

SPO3 Jonathan Bautista

PO3 Ronald Buad Alvarez

PO1 Sherwin Mipa

Police Officer Edmar Latagan

Ex-Police Officer Marcelino Pedrozo III

In 2024, Trillanes claimed in a Facebook post that additional PNP officials were considered ICC suspects, including: Dela Rosa, former Police Chief Oscar Albayalde, Police Major General Romeo Caramat Jr., former National Police Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo, ex-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief Eleazar Mata.

Trillanes also said that Vice President Sara Duterte could face an arrest warrant at an undisclosed time.

No ICC warrants for others yet

So far, Interpol has not notified the Philippine government of additional ICC arrest warrants beyond Duterte’s case.

Duterte was arrested on March 11, 2025, at Ninoy Aquino International Airport upon returning from Hong Kong and was subsequently flown to The Hague to face trial.

With Duterte now in ICC custody, what about his co-accused?

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the government has not received any further ICC warrants at this time.

“As of now, wala po kaming nari-receive na anumang impormasyon kung mayroon pang darating na warrant of arrest through Interpol,” Castro said.

(As of now, we have not received any information on whether another arrest warrant is coming through Interpol.)

When asked if the government is actively monitoring Duterte’s co-accused, Castro clarified that it is not their obligation to do so.

However, she noted that if another arrest warrant were issued, the government would respond the same way as it did with Duterte.

Meanwhile, discussions on whether the Philippines should rejoin the ICC have also resurfaced. However, according to Castro, there have been no formal talks on the matter yet.

Duterte’s drug war led to thousands of deaths, with official government tallies recording around 6,000 killings.

However, human rights groups estimate the true number could be as high as 30,000, with most victims being small-time drug users and pushers.