^

Headlines

Who else, besides Rodrigo Duterte, is tagged in ICC case?

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 12, 2025 | 5:51pm
Who else, besides Rodrigo Duterte, is tagged in ICC case?
Policemen stand guard near the body of a man killed during what police said was a drug-related vigilante killing in Barangay Manggahan in Pasig City early yesterday.
The STAR / Joven Cagande

MANILA, Philippines — With former President Rodrigo Duterte en route to The Hague to face crimes against humanity charges before the International Criminal Court (ICC), many are asking: What’s next?

After all, Duterte did not implement the bloody war on drugs alone.

The ICC prosecutor has not released an explicit list of individuals facing possible arrest. However, several names have been linked to Duterte in the complaints filed before the ICC.

In 2017, lawyer Jude Josue Sabio was among the first to file a complaint with the ICC, though he later withdrew it for political reasons. Sabio’s complaint initially included the following names:

  • Then Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre
  • Then Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno
  • Then Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief and now incumbent Sen. Bato dela Rosa 
  • Then Napolcom Commissioner and former Police Col. Edilberto Leonardo 
  • Retired police chief Royina Garma
  • Then police Sanson Buenaventura 
  • Then National Bureau of Investigation Director Dante Gierran
  • Solicitor General Jose Calida 
  • Then House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez
  • Then senator Richard Gordon 
  • Sen. Alan Cayetano

Gordon was included in the complaint for his role as chair of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, which had concluded that extrajudicial killings (EJKs) were not state-sponsored. Meanwhile, Cayetano was accused of aiding and abetting the killings through his public speeches and statements.

In the same year, former Sen. Antonio Trillanes and former lawmaker Gary Alejano filed a supplemental ICC complaint, which named several additional police officials:

  • Police Chief Superintendent Joel Coronel
  • Police Chief Superintendent Jesus Martirez
  • PLTCOL  Rexson Layug
  • Police Senior Inspector Nathaniel Jacob
  • Police Senior Inspector Magdalino G. Pimentel, Jr
  • Police Inspector Markson S. Almeranez
  • SPO3 Jonathan Bautista
  • PO3 Ronald Buad Alvarez
  • PO1 Sherwin Mipa
  • Police Officer Edmar Latagan
  • Ex-Police Officer Marcelino Pedrozo III

In 2024, Trillanes claimed in a Facebook post that additional PNP officials were considered ICC suspects, including: Dela Rosa, former Police Chief Oscar Albayalde, Police Major General Romeo Caramat Jr., former National Police Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo, ex-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief Eleazar Mata. 

Trillanes also said that Vice President Sara Duterte could face an arrest warrant at an undisclosed time.

No ICC warrants for others yet

So far, Interpol has not notified the Philippine government of additional ICC arrest warrants beyond Duterte’s case.

Duterte was arrested on March 11, 2025, at Ninoy Aquino International Airport upon returning from Hong Kong and was subsequently flown to The Hague to face trial.

With Duterte now in ICC custody, what about his co-accused?

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the government has not received any further ICC warrants at this time.

“As of now, wala po kaming nari-receive na anumang impormasyon kung mayroon pang darating na warrant of arrest through Interpol,” Castro said.

(As of now, we have not received any information on whether another arrest warrant is coming through Interpol.)

When asked if the government is actively monitoring Duterte’s co-accused, Castro clarified that it is not their obligation to do so.

However, she noted that if another arrest warrant were issued, the government would respond the same way as it did with Duterte.

Meanwhile, discussions on whether the Philippines should rejoin the ICC have also resurfaced. However, according to Castro, there have been no formal talks on the matter yet.

Duterte’s drug war led to thousands of deaths, with official government tallies recording around 6,000 killings.

However, human rights groups estimate the true number could be as high as 30,000, with most victims being small-time drug users and pushers.

BATO DELA ROSA

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
International Criminal Court confirms Duterte arrest warrant

International Criminal Court confirms Duterte arrest warrant

19 hours ago
The International Criminal Court Tuesday confirmed it had issued an arrest warrant against former Philippines leader Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte arrested, put on flight to ICC

Duterte arrested, put on flight to ICC

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested for crimes against humanity upon his arrival from Hong Kong yesterday, and was...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Duterte&rsquo;s arrest a responsibility to international community

Marcos: Duterte’s arrest a responsibility to international community

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that his predecessor former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest was merely part of...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara: This is a blatant affront to our sovereignty

VP Sara: This is a blatant affront to our sovereignty

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte yesterday denounced the arrest of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, who will be tried...
Headlines
fbtw
Dawn comes for relatives of drug war victims

Dawn comes for relatives of drug war victims

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
For victims of Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal crackdown on illegal drugs, his arrest yesterday was like the break of daw...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
What happens to Rodrigo Duterte's mayoral bid after ICC arrest? Comelec explains&nbsp;

What happens to Rodrigo Duterte's mayoral bid after ICC arrest? Comelec explains 

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Despite being in ICC custody and facing crimes against humanity charges related to his so-called war on drugs, Duterte remains...
Headlines
fbtw
Baste Duterte seeks Supreme Court order to free father

Baste Duterte seeks Supreme Court order to free father

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
Within 48 hours of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest, a third petition challenging his detention was filed before...
Headlines
fbtw
Pulong Duterte gets House travel clearance for 'personal trip' to Japan, Netherlands

Pulong Duterte gets House travel clearance for 'personal trip' to Japan, Netherlands

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
After former President Rodrigo Duterte left for The Hague to face the International Criminal Court, his son Rep. Paolo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Killing is against the law&rsquo;: Palace disowns Duterte&rsquo;s bloody drug war legacy

‘Killing is against the law’: Palace disowns Duterte’s bloody drug war legacy

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Malacañang further distanced itself from former President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs, saying that...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with