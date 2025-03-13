^

Duterte now in ICC custody

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 11:28am
Duterte now in ICC custody
Building of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.
Wikimedia Commons

MANILA, Philippines — After a 24-hour flight, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has officially taken former President Rodrigo Duterte into custody.

In a press release issued Thursday, March 13 (Manila time), the ICC announced that a hearing will soon be scheduled for Duterte’s initial appearance before the court.

“During this hearing, the Chamber will confirm the identity of the suspect and the language in which Mr. Duterte is able to follow the proceedings,” the ICC’s statement read.

“The Chamber will also satisfy itself that Mr. Duterte has been informed of the crime which he is alleged to have committed, and of his rights under the Rome Statute (‘the Statute’), the Court’s founding treaty,” it added.

The chartered flight carrying Duterte arrived at Rotterdam Airport in The Hague early Thursday morning after departing from Villamor Airbase in Pasay City on March 11.

The 79-year-old is expected to be detained at the ICC’s Detention Center in Scheveningen.

Charges vs Duterte

The ICC’s pre-trial chamber cited Duterte’s “alleged criminal responsibility” for crimes against humanity (murder) in connection with extrajudicial killings under his administration.

According to the ICC, the pre-trial chamber’s judges “found reasonable grounds” to believe that Duterte is “individually responsible as an indirect co-perpetrator” of the crime against humanity of murder, allegedly committed in the Philippines between Nov. 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019.

“The Chamber found that there was an attack directed against a civilian population pursuant to an organizational policy while Mr. Duterte was the head of the Davao Death Squad (DDS), and pursuant to a State policy while he was the President of the Philippines,” the ICC said.

“Moreover, there are reasonable grounds to believe that this attack was both widespread and systematic: the alleged attack took place over a period of several years and resulted in thousands of deaths,” it added.

The Chamber also found reasonable grounds to believe that Duterte, in his roles as DDS leader and later Philippine president, conspired with others to kill individuals identified as suspected criminals, including drug offenders.

According to official Philippine government records, Duterte’s war on drugs resulted in around 6,000 deaths.

However, human rights groups estimate that the actual death toll could be as high as 30,000, with most victims being small-time drug users and pushers.

CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

DRUG WAR

HUMAN RIGHTS

ICC

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Palace on VP remark: What state kidnapping?

Palace on VP remark: What state kidnapping?

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
There’s no way former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and flight to the Netherlands could be considered “state...
Headlines
'Duterte's arrest won't affect VP impeachment'

‘Duterte’s arrest won’t affect VP impeachment’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The Senate’s tentative start of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial on June 30 will push through despite...
Headlines
Stop victim mentality, Kitty Duterte told

Stop victim mentality, Kitty Duterte told

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
Kitty Duterte, daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte, should stop playing the victim card after the arrest and turnover...
Headlines
Cory grandson frowns on calls for people power

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Loyalists of former president Rodrigo Duterte invoking the people power revolution have hollow principles, according to the grandson of democracy stalwarts Corazon and Ninoy Aquino.
Headlines
Bato denies hiding, ready to join Duterte

Bato denies hiding, ready to join Duterte

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
 Sen. Ronald dela Rosa has finally broken his silence following Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest, saying he is willing...
Headlines
No TRO: Duterte fails to get SC relief

No TRO: Duterte fails to get SC relief

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
The Supreme Court saw no need to immediately issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the arrest of former president...
Headlines
What awaits Duterte at ICC detention facility

What awaits Duterte at ICC detention facility

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Unlike the crowded jails that housed drug war suspects during his presidency, Rodrigo Duterte is expected to be detained in...
Headlines
Too early to tell impact on business of Duterte's arrest'

Too early to tell impact on business of Duterte’s arrest’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
The impact of the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte on investor sentiment is still too early to tell, according to...
Headlines
Comelec declares war vs new vote-buying methods

Comelec declares war vs new vote-buying methods

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
To ensure that only those truly elected by the people assume office, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has intensified...
Headlines
