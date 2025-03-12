LIVE updates: Duterte bound for The Hague

^

Headlines

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
March 12, 2025 | 11:49am
Former President Rodrigo Duterte attends the House Quad Committee's eleventh hearing into his war on drugs on Nov. 13, 2024.
House of Representatives / Release

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is en route to The Hague following his arrest on an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant over his deadly war on drugs.

The 79-year-old is charged with "the crime against humanity of murder," for his anti-drug campaign, which rights groups claim resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands.

Duterte was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Tuesday after "Interpol Manila received the official copy of the warrant of the arrest from the ICC," according to Malacañan Palace. 

Stay updated on the latest developments as the former president heads to The Hague. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

Duterte arrested, put on flight to ICC

Duterte arrested, put on flight to ICC

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested for crimes against humanity upon his arrival from Hong Kong yesterday, and was...
Marcos: Duterte&rsquo;s arrest a responsibility to international community

Marcos: Duterte’s arrest a responsibility to international community

By Jean Mangaluz | 13 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that his predecessor former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest was merely part of...
International Criminal Court confirms Duterte arrest warrant

International Criminal Court confirms Duterte arrest warrant

13 hours ago
The International Criminal Court Tuesday confirmed it had issued an arrest warrant against former Philippines leader Rodrigo...
VP Sara: This is a blatant affront to our sovereignty

VP Sara: This is a blatant affront to our sovereignty

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte yesterday denounced the arrest of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, who will be tried...
China warns ICC vs &lsquo;politicization&rsquo; in Duterte arrest

China warns ICC vs ‘politicization’ in Duterte arrest

13 hours ago
China issued a warning to the International Criminal Court yesterday, urging against “politicization” and “double...
Google gives DepEd 1 million Workspace for Education licenses

Google gives DepEd 1 million Workspace for Education licenses

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) has received one million Google Workspace for Education licenses, which is aimed toward...
Rice deficit to reach 6 million metric tons by 2029

Rice deficit to reach 6 million metric tons by 2029

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 13 hours ago
The Philippines’ rice consumption is projected to continue outpacing domestic production, leading to a widening supply...
Meralco rates up by 0.26 per kilowatt-hour

Meralco rates up by 0.26 per kilowatt-hour

By Brix Lelis | 13 hours ago
Meralco customers can expect higher charges on their power bills this month, with the overall rate going up by P0.2639 per...
DICT procures digital tool vs poll deep fakes

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
A digital tool detecting deepfakes has been procured for the May midterm elections by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).
