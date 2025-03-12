LIVE updates: Duterte bound for The Hague

Former President Rodrigo Duterte attends the House Quad Committee's eleventh hearing into his war on drugs on Nov. 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is en route to The Hague following his arrest on an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant over his deadly war on drugs.

The 79-year-old is charged with "the crime against humanity of murder," for his anti-drug campaign, which rights groups claim resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands.

Duterte was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Tuesday after "Interpol Manila received the official copy of the warrant of the arrest from the ICC," according to Malacañan Palace.

