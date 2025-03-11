^

Rodrigo Duterte arrested for crimes against humanity

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 11, 2025 | 11:32am
Rodrigo Duterte arrested for crimes against humanity
Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte takes an oath as he attends a senate probe on the drug war during his administration, in Manila on October 28, 2024. Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte strongly defended his deadly drug war as he testified October 28 at a senate probe of the crackdown. Police said the campaign left more than 6,000 people dead, but rights groups estimate tens of thousands of mostly poor men were killed by officers and vigilantes, often without proof they were linked to drugs.
MANILA, Philippines — Former president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested by authorities for crimes against humanity on Tuesday, March 11. 

After much speculation on Duterte’s possible arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC), no less than Malacañang confirmed Duterte’s arrest.  

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said that the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) Manila received the ICC’s arrest warrant on Tuesday morning. 

Duterte arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) from his Hong Kong trip, greeted by a crowd of police personnel and a media frenzy.

“Sa kanyang pagdating, inihain ng Prosecutor General ang ICC notification para sa isang arrest warrant sa dating Pangulo para sa krimen laban sa sangkatauhan,” the PCO said. 
(Upon his return, the Prosecutor General served the ICC notification of the arrest warrant to the former President for crimes against humanity.) 

The Philippine National Police will execute the arrest warrant, with officers equipped with body cameras, according to the PCO.

The Palace assured the public that Duterte and his group are in good health and are being monitored by government doctors.

Duterte’s potential arrest is seen as a form of vindication for the families of the victims of his controversial war on drugs.

Duterte's war on drugs resulted in the deaths of at least 6,000 people, with many estimates suggesting the number could be as high as 30,000.

The former president has previously expressed willingness to face arrest by the ICC, challenging it to "hurry" coming to the Philippines before his death.

This is a developing story. 

