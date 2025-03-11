Ex-president Duterte returns from Hong Kong amid arrest speculation

Former President Rodrigo Duterte attends the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's inquiry into his war on drugs campaign on Oct. 28, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte has arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) from Hong Kong amid heightened police presence and speculation of an arrest.

Personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) were seen at NAIA on Tuesday, March 11, ahead of Duterte’s arrival.

Multiple reports indicate an increased police presence outside NAIA Terminal 3 amid rumors that Interpol has issued an arrest warrant for the former president.

PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Chief Nicholas Torre III, Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty, and Prosecutor General Anthony Fadullon were also spotted at the airport.

In a Facebook video, Torre stated that a representative from Interpol was among those present.

However, as of writing, both Interpol and the International Criminal Court (ICC) have remained silent on whether a warrant or a red notice has been issued against Duterte.

"The Court does not comment on reports. ICC announcements come from the Court's official channels. The Court has not issued any press release about this matter," the ICC said in a message to Philstar.com.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bong Go, Duterte’s former special assistant, expressed dismay over the rumors of an impending arrest.

"Nakakalungkot, sabi ko nga sa pulis, ipapa-aresto nila ang tao na ginawa lang ang trabaho niya para sa bayan. (It's saddening. As I told the police, they're going to arrest someone who was just doing their job for the country)," he said.

Speculation about Duterte's possible arrest emerged when he left the Philippines on March 7 for Hong Kong, a region under China’s jurisdiction, which is not a signatory to the Rome Statute.

However, Duterte traveled to Hong Kong for an event called "Pasasalamat kay PRRD with OFWs," accompanied by his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte.