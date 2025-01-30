Marcos admin gets 59% approval rate in new survey

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech during the 20th National Convention of Lawyers of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines in Cebu City on Jan. 30, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was able to secure a satisfaction rating of 59%, according to a new survey from the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The survey, which covered September 2024 to December 2024, was conducted from December 12 to 13, 2024. It found that 59% of Filipinos were satisfied with the admin’s performance, 17% were neither satisfied or dissatisfied, and 23% were dissatisfied.

This led to a net satisfaction rating of +36, which is the satisfaction rate minus the dissatisfaction rate.

The administration was able to retain the same approval rating from September 2024.

The SWS said that people believed the Marcos’ administration performed best in terms of helping victims of disasters, with the government securing a net satisfaction rating of +65.

Here are the following issues where the admin got a “very good” ranking:

Helping victims of disaster: +65

Improving the quality of children’s education: +60

Helping the poor: +57

Creating policies which will generate job opportunities: +51

Developing science and technology: +51

Meanwhile, the administration received a “poor” rating in one area: fighting inflation. The Marcos administration earned a -12 rating for controlling the price of basic goods.

In seven other key issues, Filipinos said the admin did “good”, securing a rating that ranged from +32 to +49. These areas include: implementing housing programs for the poor (+49), ensuring food security (+46), ensuring an efficient public transportation system (+45), being prepared for strong typhoons (+44), preparing for problems being caused by climate change (+38), telling the truth to the people (+34), and defending Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (+32).

The Marcos admin’s performance in fighting hunger was found to be “moderate” at +26.

There are three sectors where people found the Marcos admin to be “neutral”, namely fighting criminality (+4), ensuring oil companies do not take advantage of oil prices (-2), and eradicating graft and corruption (-3).

The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 2,160 adults, including 1,080 from Balance Luzon (Luzon areas outside of Metro Manila), and 360 each from Metro Manila, Visayas and Mindanao.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the Palace was happy with the newest survey, saying that they were grateful for the public support. However, he maintained that these are a “weathervane” for public support, but they do not actually reflect the impact of the admin.

“The truest measure of public service is whether we improve our people's lives. This remains the primary standard by which we measure our work. Having said that, we value these periodic mood meter readings as feedback tools that allow us to further enhance our service delivery,” Bersamin said in a statement on Thursday.