^

Headlines

Senators suspect foul play in death of Kuwait OFW, cadaver switch

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 21, 2025 | 7:19pm
Senators suspect foul play in death of Kuwait OFW, cadaver switch
Sens. Raffy Tulfo and Mark Villar ask questions during the Committee on Migrant Workers hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.
Senate Social Media Unit / Philstar.com composite

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers on Tuesday, January 21, raised suspicions of criminality in the death of Kuwait-based overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jenny Alvarado.  

Alvarado died in Kuwait earlier this month, but several factors surrounding her death have prompted questions. One of the first red flags was the mix-up in cadavers—her family initially received the body of her Nepali coworker instead of Alvarado’s.  

During a Senate hearing, Alvarado’s family revealed that she had endured abuse at the hands of her employer.

Her daughter, Angel Alvarado Calisin, testified that her mother was often locked in her room whenever her employer left the house. Despite this, Alvarado reportedly did not want her children to alert authorities because her female employer, a teacher, valued privacy.  

Calisin further alleged that the male employer was a drug lord. Asked how they came to this conclusion, Alvarado’s other daughter, Nathania Alvarado Fernandez, said they were informed by one of their mother’s colleagues after news of her death made headlines.

The family also discovered that Alvarado had previously attempted to contact the police.  

Suspicions

Sen. Raffy Tulfo expressed strong suspicions of foul play and urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to investigate this angle thoroughly.  

“If he is a drug lord, why would we send an OFW there? Maybe the OFW accidentally saw his illegal activities and was silenced,” Tulfo said.  

“I believe, strongly, that there is foul play here,” Tulfo added in a mix of English and Filipino.  

Sen. Mark Villar also raised concerns. He questioned the conditions that led to Alvarado and her colleagues dying in the house, pointing to severe negligence on the part of the employer.  

“I think the family is entitled to at least civil, if not criminal [action],” Villar said, adding that Alvarado’s family should be compensated for their loss.  

Government action

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac agreed with Villar’s assessment and noted that Alvarado had been brought to an unfamiliar place where she ultimately died.

He said the government is working on filing a civil case against her employer.  

Alvarado’s case is not an isolated incident; several OFWs have died under questionable circumstances in Kuwait over the years. In 2023, the killing of OFW Jullebee Ranara prompted a deployment ban to Kuwait. The government has since allowed partial deployment but restricted it to experienced OFWs.

DMW

MARK VILLAR

OFW

RAFFY TULFO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'One wrong move': China's 'monster' ship puts Zambales fishers on edge

'One wrong move': China's 'monster' ship puts Zambales fishers on edge

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
China's rotating fleet of massive Coast Guard vessels off Zambales has compelled local fishermen to move with extra caution...
Headlines
fbtw
Militants reject incoming Trump presidency

Militants reject incoming Trump presidency

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Progressive groups yesterday opposed the second presidency of Donald Trump in the United States ahead of his inauguration...
Headlines
fbtw
Trump returns to White House

Trump returns to White House

20 hours ago
Donald Trump will be sworn in for a historic second term as US president Monday, promising a new “golden age”...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI uncovers espionage ops with arrest of Chinese 'spy' in Makati

NBI uncovers espionage ops with arrest of Chinese 'spy' in Makati

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
"The person we arrested, one Chinese national, based on our open source intelligence with assistance from our Armed Forces...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI nabs Chinese, 2 Pinoys for espionage

NBI nabs Chinese, 2 Pinoys for espionage

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
A suspected Chinese “sleeper agent” and his two Filipino cohorts, who have reportedly been going to vital military...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Military suspects 'foreign power' mapping the Philippines

Military suspects 'foreign power' mapping the Philippines

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
A Chinese national's detailed mapping of military camps and public places across Luzon has led military officials to suspect...
Headlines
fbtw
Does the 'tara' system exist? Ex-BOC heads say yes, one exec uncertain

Does the 'tara' system exist? Ex-BOC heads say yes, one exec uncertain

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Employees and former heads of the Bureau of Customs shared conflicting testimonies about the existence of the “tara”...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos congratulates Trump for 'another peaceful transfer of power'

Marcos congratulates Trump for 'another peaceful transfer of power'

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulated United States President Donald Trump and the country's citizens on Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy hospitalized due to pneumonia

Quiboloy hospitalized due to pneumonia

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
In a statement to Philstar.com, BJMP spokesperson Jayrex Bustinera said that the preacher was brought to the Rizal Medical...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with