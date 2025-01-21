Senators suspect foul play in death of Kuwait OFW, cadaver switch

Sens. Raffy Tulfo and Mark Villar ask questions during the Committee on Migrant Workers hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers on Tuesday, January 21, raised suspicions of criminality in the death of Kuwait-based overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jenny Alvarado.

Alvarado died in Kuwait earlier this month, but several factors surrounding her death have prompted questions. One of the first red flags was the mix-up in cadavers—her family initially received the body of her Nepali coworker instead of Alvarado’s.

During a Senate hearing, Alvarado’s family revealed that she had endured abuse at the hands of her employer.

Her daughter, Angel Alvarado Calisin, testified that her mother was often locked in her room whenever her employer left the house. Despite this, Alvarado reportedly did not want her children to alert authorities because her female employer, a teacher, valued privacy.

Calisin further alleged that the male employer was a drug lord. Asked how they came to this conclusion, Alvarado’s other daughter, Nathania Alvarado Fernandez, said they were informed by one of their mother’s colleagues after news of her death made headlines.

The family also discovered that Alvarado had previously attempted to contact the police.

Suspicions

Sen. Raffy Tulfo expressed strong suspicions of foul play and urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to investigate this angle thoroughly.

“If he is a drug lord, why would we send an OFW there? Maybe the OFW accidentally saw his illegal activities and was silenced,” Tulfo said.

“I believe, strongly, that there is foul play here,” Tulfo added in a mix of English and Filipino.

Sen. Mark Villar also raised concerns. He questioned the conditions that led to Alvarado and her colleagues dying in the house, pointing to severe negligence on the part of the employer.

“I think the family is entitled to at least civil, if not criminal [action],” Villar said, adding that Alvarado’s family should be compensated for their loss.

Government action

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac agreed with Villar’s assessment and noted that Alvarado had been brought to an unfamiliar place where she ultimately died.

He said the government is working on filing a civil case against her employer.

Alvarado’s case is not an isolated incident; several OFWs have died under questionable circumstances in Kuwait over the years. In 2023, the killing of OFW Jullebee Ranara prompted a deployment ban to Kuwait. The government has since allowed partial deployment but restricted it to experienced OFWs.