^

Headlines

Deployment ban to Kuwait pushed as another OFW death

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 21, 2025 | 5:45pm
Deployment ban to Kuwait pushed as another OFW death
Kuwait City as seen on Google Maps.
Google Maps / Philstar.com screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Raffy Tulfo has called for a total deployment ban of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Kuwait following the death of another migrant worker in the Gulf state.  

On January 2, OFW Jenny Alvarado reportedly died from coal suffocation, along with other foreign workers, after inhaling smoke from a heating system. Adding to her family’s grief, they were initially sent the wrong body upon repatriation.  

At a Senate hearing on Tuesday, January 21, Tulfo expressed his frustration over the recurring deaths of OFWs in Kuwait and proposed reinstating a deployment ban.  

Even if I have to talk to the president about this, I will. Let us return the ban. No more new deployment. Stop. Those who are already there, with a contract, so be it. If they want to renew the contract, I am okay with that. But no more new ones,” Tulfo said.  

Other OFW deaths in Kuwait. Alvarado’s case is not an isolated incident. In 2023, the killing of OFW Jullebee Ranara led to a temporary suspension of migrant labor deployment to Kuwait. The government later allowed limited deployment, restricting it to experienced OFWs returning there for work.  

At the hearing, Tulfo urged the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to implement stricter measures for employers hiring OFWs in Kuwait. He proposed additional requirements such as neuro testing for employers.  

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega acknowledged that negotiating such measures with Kuwait would require a strong negotiating chip on the part of the Philippine government.  

“I believe when you mentioned that the ban needs to be reinstated, that is one incentive for Kuwait to agree,” De Vega said in a mix of English and Filipino.

However, he admitted that negotiations with Kuwaiti officials have been challenging, citing Ranara’s case as an example.

“We already know the repercussions based on 2023. We banned domestic helpers; they then banned all [workers], pati skilled workers. But I think we survived,” De Vega added.

DMW’s position, current measures  

DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia explained that foreign recruitment agencies are already required to vet employers thoroughly through documents such as court clearances, police clearances and proof of financial capacity.

But DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac admitted that more could be done by the government itself to screen employers effectively.  

“There should be some screening—psychological screening or a level for determining whether the employer [is] qualified,” Cacdac said.

The DMW is currently considering suspending migrant worker deployment to Kuwait amid Alvarado’s death and other recent incidents involving OFWs.

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

KUWAIT

OFW

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS

RAFFY TULFO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'One wrong move': China's 'monster' ship puts Zambales fishers on edge

'One wrong move': China's 'monster' ship puts Zambales fishers on edge

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
China's rotating fleet of massive Coast Guard vessels off Zambales has compelled local fishermen to move with extra caution...
Headlines
fbtw
Militants reject incoming Trump presidency

Militants reject incoming Trump presidency

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Progressive groups yesterday opposed the second presidency of Donald Trump in the United States ahead of his inauguration...
Headlines
fbtw
Trump returns to White House

Trump returns to White House

18 hours ago
Donald Trump will be sworn in for a historic second term as US president Monday, promising a new “golden age”...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI uncovers espionage ops with arrest of Chinese 'spy' in Makati

NBI uncovers espionage ops with arrest of Chinese 'spy' in Makati

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
"The person we arrested, one Chinese national, based on our open source intelligence with assistance from our Armed Forces...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI nabs Chinese, 2 Pinoys for espionage

NBI nabs Chinese, 2 Pinoys for espionage

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
A suspected Chinese “sleeper agent” and his two Filipino cohorts, who have reportedly been going to vital military...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quad Comm clears ex-PDEA chief Villanueva of contempt

Quad Comm clears ex-PDEA chief Villanueva of contempt

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
The House Quad Committee withdrew the contempt order against former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Wilkins...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov&rsquo;t tax collections projected to breach 2024 target revenue

Gov’t tax collections projected to breach 2024 target revenue

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
The government is set to meet its target revenue collections as it accumulated around P4.4 trillion in 2024.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to host ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026 in Cebu

Philippines to host ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026 in Cebu

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
The Philippines will host next year's ASEAN Tourism Forum in Cebu.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Amihan, shear line to bring rains over Luzon, parts of Visayas

Amihan, shear line to bring rains over Luzon, parts of Visayas

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to some portions of Luzon and Visayas, state weather bureau PAGASA said.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with