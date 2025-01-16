^

Cyprus-bound would-be surrogate intercepted at NAIA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 16, 2025 | 6:54pm
Photo showing an immigration clearance lane at the airport from the Bureau of Immigration.
Bureau of Immigration / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has intercepted a woman who was lured into becoming a surrogate mother.

Immigration officials intercepted the 34-year-old woman at the airport on January 15 as she attempted to board a Turkish Airlines flight to Cyprus. There she was allegedly scheduled to undergo an in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure.

Though she initially claimed to be traveling alone for leisure, immigration officers flagged her case after she inadvertently presented an IVF clinic invitation that contradicted her stated purpose of travel.

Further investigation revealed that the woman had agreed to serve as a surrogate mother for someone she met through a dating app, with promises of a P300,000 payment after giving birth.

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado warned that such schemes continue to proliferate, noting an increase in online advertisements for surrogacy and IVF-related services where victims are often pressured to comply with specific laboratory requirements.

"We warn females not to be tempted to agree to such schemes as this is a clear form of trafficking," Viado said.

The victim has been referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for assistance.

