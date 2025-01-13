Congress to tackle Sara impeach raps

People pose for a photo at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila yesterday as the Iglesia ni Cristo prepares for a rally today amid impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Iglesia ni Cristo sets rally today

MANILA, Philippines — Senators and members of the House of Representatives comprising the country’s bicameral Congress will resume session today after nearly a month-long Christmas break, with the possibility of the House taking up the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte.

House secretary-general Reggie Velasco hinted last week that the House may take up the impeachment complaint filed against the Vice President, should there be no more fourth complaint to be filed at the Batasang Pambansa complex in Quezon City.

Meanwhile, the Iglesia ni Cristo is set to hold a rally today in support of President Marcos’ call last year not to proceed with the impeachment of his former running mate, with the activities concentrated in the cities of Manila and Pasay where classes and work have been suspended.

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales and Deputy Speaker David Suarez earlier said the recent Social Weather Stations survey revealing more Filipinos support the Duterte impeachment than those who oppose it highlights a growing clamor for accountability and transparency in governance.

“The survey results confirm that our democratic institutions must remain responsive to the people’s will. This is not just about numbers anymore; it is about restoring faith in governance,” Gonzales, who represents Pampanga’s third district, said.

“This sends a clear message: Filipinos demand leaders who are accountable and transparent in their actions,” Suarez, who represents Quezon province’s second district, added.

The survey, conducted among 2,160 respondents nationwide from Dec. 12 to 18 last year, revealed that 41 percent of Filipinos support the impeachment of the Vice President, while 35 percent are opposed and 19 percent remain undecided.

House Deputy Majority Leader Jude Acidre, who represents Tingog party-list, claimed that the so-called Duterte myth is over, as “Filipinos are saying enough” based on surveys conducted by very reputable pollsters.

“With recent survey results showing 41 percent of Filipinos agreeing with the impeachment of VP Duterte and 61 percent supporting the quad comm hearings, one thing is crystal clear: the so-called Duterte myth has been shattered,” Acidre said.

“Add to that the consistent drop in VP Duterte’s trust ratings, and it’s obvious that the people are fed up. They’re tired of the same old Duterte-style politics – a culture of impunity, bullying tactics and decisions that prioritize power over public service,” he added.

Unlike the Senate, the lower legislative chamber has only one measure that needs to be passed under the priority list of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), including those bills that the President wants passed at the soonest time possible.

The 19th Congress (July 2022 to June 2025) under the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez has so far produced 166 laws since Marcos took over the reins of government in 2022.

“The numbers speak volumes about the commitment of this Congress to making a difference,” Young Guns, the group of neophyte or first-term lawmakers, who are administration lawmakers and who defend the institution against baseless attacks from critics, said in a statement.

“From the filing of 13,454 measures to the enactment of 166 republic acts, this is a testament to the hard work, dedication and unwavering focus of all 307 House members on addressing the needs of the Filipino people,” they added.

By having produced 166 laws, this means the lower chamber, where all but one of the priority measures under the LEDAC have been passed, has been passing an average of five bills per month for the last 29 months.