Immigration intercepts Filipino lured to Cambodia scam hub

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration intercepted a 35-year-old Filipino man at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on January 8, who was allegedly lured into working for a scam operation in Cambodia.

In the Bureau's press release on Sunday, January 12, it was revealed that the passenger, who initially claimed to be a tourist bound for Hanoi, Vietnam, raised suspicions due to inconsistencies in his statements during initial questioning.

“The traveler claimed that his trip was 'on-the-spot' or spontaneous. However, his inconsistent responses during primary questioning raised suspicions, prompting his referral for secondary inspection,” Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section Chief Mary Jane Hizon said in a statement.

During further questioning, the passenger admitted that his actual destination was Cambodia. He revealed that he had been recruited through Facebook with promises of employment at a business process outsourcing (BPO) company.

The recruiter provided all travel documents via the Telegram app and instructed him to transit through Vietnam before proceeding to Cambodia.

According to Hizon, this recruitment method is a common tactic employed by illegal syndicates.

"These so-called BPOs are often fronts for scam hubs involved in illicit activities such as catphishing, where individuals are forced to deceive victims online for financial gain," she said in a statement.