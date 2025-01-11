DOH debunks viral post on HIV-contaminated blood sugar tests

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has dismissed a viral social media post claiming that individuals posing as medical faculty are conducting blood sugar tests using needles allegedly contaminated with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

In an advisory issued on Saturday, January 11, the DOH called the message a hoax and urged the public to avoid sharing such "unverified claims that may cause unnecessary alarm."

The DOH posted a screenshot of a social media message alleging that individuals posing as members of a "Faculty of Medicine" were going door-to-door offering blood sugar tests.

The post further claimed that the needles used in these tests were contaminated with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

The Philippine National Police has also confirmed that the message is a "scare tactic with no factual basis."

The health department stressed the importance of verifying information before sharing it online to prevent the spread of misinformation.

"The public is enjoined to source information only from legitimate sources and platforms such as the health department," the DOH said.