Admin bets leading Senate poll – SWS

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
December 28, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Pollster Social Weather Stations (SWS) has confirmed the results of a commissioned survey showing administration candidates leading among those running in the 2025 senatorial elections.

The survey, conducted from Dec. 12 to 18 and commissioned by Stratbase ADR Institute, included those who have filed their certificates of candidacy for the Senate last October.

Like in previous polls, ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo emerged as the most preferred, at 45 percent of the respondents.

He was followed by reelectionist Senators Bong Revilla (33 percent), Bong Go (32 percent) and Pia Cayetano (32 percent), former Senate president Vicente Sotto III (31 percent), media personality Ben Tulfo (30 percent), former senators Panfilo Lacson (27 percent) and Manny Pacquiao (26 percent), television host Willie Revillame (26 percent), Makati Mayor Abby Binay (25 percent) and Sen. Lito Lapid (23 percent).

Tied for the last spot in the Magic 12 were Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar and Senators Ronald dela Rosa and Imee Marcos, who all received the support of 21 percent of the respondents.

Out of the 14 aspirants who have statistical chances of winning based on the poll, 10 are part of the administration’s Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas, including Marcos who earlier said that she prefers to run independently.

The four not part of the administration slate are Go and Dela Rosa, who are with former president Rodrigo Duterte’s PDP Laban, and Ben Tulfo and Revilla, both running as independents.

Trailing in the poll were former senator Francis Pangilinan (20 percent), former interior secretary Benhur Abalos (17 percent), former senators Bam Aquino (17 percent) and Gregorio Honasan (17 percent), social media personality Dr. Willie Ong (14 percent) and reelectionist Sen. Francis Tolentino (14 percent).

The SWS survey had 2,097 respondents and a margin of error of plus/minus 2.1 percent.

