^

Headlines

Escudero on national budget: Congress not a suck-up to Marcos

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 12, 2024 | 1:39pm
Escudero on national budget: Congress not a suck-up to Marcos
Senate President Francis Escudero speaks at the bicameral conference committee on December 11, 2024 in the Manila Hotel.
Joseph Vidal / OSP

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Francis Escudero thumbed down notions that Congress was playing suck-up to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 

During his opening remarks at the final bicam meeting for the 2025 national budget on Wednesday, December 11, Escudero said it was Congress’ responsibility to allocate resources as effectively as possible.

Escudero said this implies the budget should align with the president's plans.

“Ano ba ang hindi sabihin ng in accordance with the plan of the president? Hindi po dahil sipsip Kongreso, hindi dahil sumusunod lang o sunod-sunuran lamang ang Senado at Kongreso sa kagustuhan ng pangulo,” Escudero said. 

(What does being in accordance with the plan of the president mean? It is not because Congress is sucking up, it is not because the House and the Senate are just following orders from the president.)  

Escudero said the mandate is simple: the public entrusted Marcos with the responsibility of fulfilling his promises to them.

“Sinuportahan ito ng mahigit 31 milyon sa ating kababayan. Karapat-dapat lamang na bilang miyembro ng Kongreso, bigyan daan natin ang kanyang pangako,” Escudero said. 

(This was supported by 31 million of our citizens. It is just right that as members of Congress, we give way to this promise.) 

The Senate president admitted having difficulty in accomplishing the budget.

Escudero described the budget process as a “zero-sum game”, saying they cannot add to something without taking away from another.  

“Hindi ito perpektong dokumento. Walang budget na perpekto,” Escudero said. 

(This is not a perfect document. There is no perfect budget.) 

The bicam-approved budget included several major adjustments to the executive branch’s National Expenditure Program.

This included a P1.3 billion cut on the budget of the Office of the Vice President, reducing Vice President Sara Dueterte’s current budget to P733 million. 

Duterte famously refused to defend her budget at the House of Representatives, skipped all other budget hearings and said that she could work with a zero budget.

She now faces an inquiry from the House committee on good governance for alleged misuse of confidential funds. 

The 2025 bicam approved budget also restored the contentious Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP). The AKAP was initially deleted in the Senate, as senators said it already had a similar function to another Department of Social Welfare and Development project, the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation.

Philhealth was also given zero subsidy from Congress this year. Bicam said that it must exhaust its reserve funds first.  

 

CHIZ ESCUDERO

FRANCIS ESCUDERO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara Duterte won't explain why 'Piattos,' 'Chippy' received confidential funds

Sara Duterte won't explain why 'Piattos,' 'Chippy' received confidential funds

By Cristina Chi | 21 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte declined Wednesday, December 11, to explain why her office's confidential fund receipts bore names...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara skips NBI probe, says no plan to hide

Sara skips NBI probe, says no plan to hide

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte says she will not flee the country or go into hiding if authorities issue an arrest warrant in...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress seals VP Duterte's budget cut despite allies' last-minute push

Congress seals VP Duterte's budget cut despite allies' last-minute push

By Jean Mangaluz | 22 hours ago
The budget of the Office of the Vice President remains slashed following the final bicameral conference committee on Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Bicam keeps P1.3 billion budget cut for OVP

Bicam keeps P1.3 billion budget cut for OVP

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Lawmakers have approved the bicameral conference committee report on the P6.532-trillion national budget for 2025, retaining...
Headlines
fbtw
UP, 4 other universities in QS world rankings

UP, 4 other universities in QS world rankings

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Five Philippine universities, led by the University of the Philippines, landed in the third Quacquarelli-Symonds World University...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maritime talks: Philippines, US, Japan tackle China&rsquo;s aggression

Maritime talks: Philippines, US, Japan tackle China’s aggression

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The Philippines, Japan and the United States expressed serious concerns about China’s repeated blocking and harassment...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;PNP command conference not a loyalty check&rsquo;

‘PNP command conference not a loyalty check’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
President Marcos will preside over a security command conference at Camp Crame today, which the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbtw
IP group files ethics rap vs Castro; VP&rsquo;s hand seen

IP group files ethics rap vs Castro; VP’s hand seen

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
A group of indigenous people filed on Tuesday afternoon a complaint against ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro before...
Headlines
fbtw
Kanlaon continues to spew ash &ndash; Phivolcs

Kanlaon continues to spew ash – Phivolcs

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
Kanlaon Volcano continued to spew ash days after its eruption, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and...
Headlines
fbtw
BSP ensures supply of fresh banknotes, coins for holidays

BSP ensures supply of fresh banknotes, coins for holidays

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 15 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has assured the public that it is ramping up production of fresh banknotes and coins to meet...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with