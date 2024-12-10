Immigration nabs 4 foreign nationals for illegal stay

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration announced the arrest of four foreign nationals in separate operations conducted in Makati, Pasay and Benguet.

The Bureau’s Intelligence Division Chief, Fortunato Manahan Jr., confirmed the arrest of Chinese national Fang Binbin, 39, on December 5, along Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.

Fang was apprehended by the Immigration Anti-Terrorist Group in coordination with the Southern Police District, the National Bureau of Investigation, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other intelligence units.

The operation stemmed from a mission order issued by Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado after discovering Fang had overstayed in the country. Intelligence reports also linked Fang to illegal recruitment activities.

Immigration operatives also arrested two more Chinese nationals, 26-year-old Hujie Nie and 40-year-old Li Ying Long, along Villaruel Street in Pasay City on the same day.

Both men, while holding working visas, were found employed in a seafood trading establishment not affiliated with their visa petitioners, violating immigration regulations.

Meanwhile, in La Trinidad, Benguet, the bureau apprehended 51-year-old Korean national Park Mounghoon.

Park was discovered to have overstayed in the Philippines and was working without a permit.

All four foreign nationals were transported to the Immigration’s headquarters in Intramuros, Manila, for booking procedures.

They were later transferred to the bureau's holding facility at Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig, pending further investigation and possible deportation proceedings. — Ian Laqui