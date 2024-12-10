^

Headlines

Immigration nabs 4 foreign nationals for illegal stay

Philstar.com
December 10, 2024 | 6:50pm
Immigration nabs 4 foreign nationals for illegal stay
Photo showing an immigration clearance lane at the airport from the Bureau of Immigration.
Photo from Bureau of Immigration's Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration announced the arrest of four foreign nationals in separate operations conducted in Makati, Pasay and Benguet.

The Bureau’s Intelligence Division Chief, Fortunato Manahan Jr., confirmed the arrest of Chinese national Fang Binbin, 39, on December 5, along Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.

Fang was apprehended by the Immigration Anti-Terrorist Group in coordination with the Southern Police District, the National Bureau of Investigation, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other intelligence units.

The operation stemmed from a mission order issued by Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado after discovering Fang had overstayed in the country. Intelligence reports also linked Fang to illegal recruitment activities.

Immigration operatives also arrested two more Chinese nationals, 26-year-old Hujie Nie and 40-year-old Li Ying Long, along Villaruel Street in Pasay City on the same day.

Both men, while holding working visas, were found employed in a seafood trading establishment not affiliated with their visa petitioners, violating immigration regulations.

Meanwhile, in La Trinidad, Benguet, the bureau apprehended 51-year-old Korean national Park Mounghoon. 

Park was discovered to have overstayed in the Philippines and was working without a permit.

All four foreign nationals were transported to the Immigration’s headquarters in Intramuros, Manila, for booking procedures. 

They were later transferred to the bureau's holding facility at Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig, pending further investigation and possible deportation proceedings. — Ian Laqui

 

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

DEPORTATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New law signed: Mental health services to be expanded in schools

New law signed: Mental health services to be expanded in schools

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed on Monday, December 9 a law that expands the pool of professionals that can provide...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker raises alarm on possible Chinese spies hidden in dredging vessels

Lawmaker raises alarm on possible Chinese spies hidden in dredging vessels

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Senator Risa Hontiveros raised the alarm on the possible presence of Chinese spies in dredging vessels in Philippine waters....
Headlines
fbtw
Bill targets troll farms, sets jail time for election disinformation

Bill targets troll farms, sets jail time for election disinformation

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 12 hours ago
Two House lawmakers introduced a bill to hold disinformation peddlers, specifically troll farms, vloggers, influencers and...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Typhoon may develop between December 16 - 22

PAGASA: Typhoon may develop between December 16 - 22

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
A typhoon may develop in the Philippine area of responsibility between Dec. 16 to 22, according to the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fbtw
Escudero laughs off Senate coup rumors

Escudero laughs off Senate coup rumors

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero yesterday laughed off rumors of his possible ouster and a takeover by Sen. Cynthia Villar...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos wants higher incentives for public school teachers

Marcos wants higher incentives for public school teachers

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered a higher Service Recognition Incentive for public school teachers. 
Headlines
fbtw
Indonesia asks Philippines to stay quiet on Mary Jane Veloso

Indonesia asks Philippines to stay quiet on Mary Jane Veloso

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
Indonesia has asked the Philippine government to stay mum on any announcements on death row overseas Filipino worker Mary...
Headlines
fbtw
COA: Supreme Court&rsquo;s plea bargaining rules for drug cases ease jail congestion

COA: Supreme Court’s plea bargaining rules for drug cases ease jail congestion

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
However, despite the recorded decrease in the prison population, state auditors still urged the BJMP to resolve jail congestion...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH warns of health risks after Kanlaon eruption, outlines response measures

DOH warns of health risks after Kanlaon eruption, outlines response measures

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Following the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Occidental on Monday, December 9, the Department of Health (DOH) issued...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with