Special holiday pay rates apply Sunday, Dec. 8

An image of the Blessed Virgin Mary in a Vatican News release in 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Private sector workers who will report for duty this Sunday, December 8, during the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, are entitled to additional pay, the Department of Labor and Employment said.

Workers who choose not to work will not receive compensation under the "no-work, no-pay" principle, unless specified otherwise in their company policy or collective bargaining agreement.

Those who will work on December 8 are entitled to:

Regular day rate plus 30% of basic wage for the first eight hours

Additional 30% of hourly rate for overtime work

Rest day premium

If December 8 falls on a worker's rest day, employers must provide:

Regular day rate plus 50% of basic wage for first eight hours

Additional 30% of hourly rate for overtime work

The Feast of the Immaculate Conception was declared a special non-working holiday through Republic Act 10966 in 2017.