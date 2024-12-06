On NBI probe day, Sara sets party for media

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte is throwing a party for the media on the morning of Dec. 11, fueling speculation that she might not show up for a probe set on the same date at the National Bureau of Investigation.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago, who learned of the “thanksgiving party” set by Duterte, reiterated yesterday that with or without her, the bureau would proceed with its investigation on alleged threats she issued against President Marcos, First Lady Liza and Speaker Martin Romualdez.

“Vice President Sara Z. Duterte cordially invites you to the OVP Year-end Thanksgiving Lunch for members of the media on Wednesday, December 11, 2024,” the invite posted on the Office of the Vice President’s Viber group for the media reads.

The event is to start at 11 a.m. at the OVP office in Mandaluyong City.

Asked what action the NBI would take if Duterte fails to appear on Dec. 11, Santiago said the investigation would proceed.

“If she does not show up and fails to provide a justifiable reason, we will proceed with the investigation and refer the case to the prosecutor’s office,” Santiago said over dzBB.

“If the vice president falls ill or has more urgent official duties, we understand and respect that. But without a valid reason, we will move forward and consider it as a waiver of her right to explain her side on both incidents—the threats she allegedly made and those made against her,” he added.

Santiago noted that the invitation to the vice president has two purposes: “to address the alleged threats she made” against President Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Speaker Martin Romualdez “and the threats against her.”

Duterte was initially scheduled to appear before the NBI on Nov. 29 but begged off, citing last-minute changes in the House quad-committee hearing.

If Duterte again provides a justifiable reason for missing the Dec. 11 summon, Santiago said she would be given one more opportunity to appear.

“December 11 is the deadline. If she fails to appear without valid justification, we will move forward with our findings. Even if there is a justifiable reason this time, we will only provide one more chance, and it will be a short period. We want this controversy resolved so that peace can be restored,” Santiago said.

Earlier, Duterte said her statement was “taken out of its logical context.”

In a recent Facebook post, Duterte thanked Senators Imee Marcos, Ronald dela Rosa and Bong Go for extending assistance and support to the OVP during the recent “crisis.”

“The Office of the Vice President thanks everyone who helped, supported and expressed solidarity with the office when it faced a recent crisis and adversity,” the OVP said in a statement written in Filipino.

The OVP, specifically acknowledged Marcos’ assistance in securing an “order” from the Department of the Interior and Local Government that allowed Duterte and Dela Rosa to stay with OVP Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez during the latter’s week-long stay at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City.

Lopez was cited in contempt by the House panel over alleged interference in deliberations on the confidential fund expenses of the OVP and Department of Education. She was held at the Batasang Pambansa complex on Nov. 22 but was ordered transferred to the Correctional Institute for Women in Mandaluyong City before her confinement in the hospital.

Meanwhile, House Deputy Majority Leader Francisco Paolo Ortega urged Duterte to learn to forgive herself first so she can learn to forgive other people.

“If I were her, I will forgive myself first. Then, when she forgives herself… she can now forgive others. Merry Christmas,” Ortega said. – Bella Cariaso, Jose Rodel Clapano