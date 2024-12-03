MalacaÃ±ang has no hand in impeachment raps vs. Sara â€” Bersamin

^

Malacañang has no hand in impeachment raps vs. Sara — Bersamin

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 3, 2024 | 10:06am
Vice President Sara Duterte lashes out at the Marcoses and House Speaker Martin Romualdez during an early morning virtual press briefing on Nov. 23, 2024.
Screenshot from the livestream of Harry Roque via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace denied any involvement in the filing of impeachment complaints against former ally Vice President Sara Duterte, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said on Tuesday, December 3.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has recently admitted to asking leaders in the House of Representatives to refrain from filing an impeachment complaint, saying that it would be a waste of Congress’ time. 

“The impeachment complaint filed in the House of Representatives by several private citizens is clearly the complainants’ independent initiative, and its endorsement the prerogative of any Member of the House of Representatives. The Office of the President has nothing to do with it,” Bersamin said in a statement to reporters. 

“The President’s earlier statement on the matter is unambiguous,” he added. 

However, on Monday, civil society members, including relatives of extrajudicial killing (EJK) victims, advocates, religious leaders and more filed the impeachment complaint, including members of the Magdalo Partylist and Mamayang Liberal Partylist. It was endorsed by Akbayan Party-list Rep. Perci Cendaña. 

The impeachment was filed on the grounds of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the constitution and other high crimes. 

A House panel has already been investigating the vice president for alleged misuse of her confidential funds, which amounted to a hefty P612.5 million. 

Talks of impeaching Duterte have been ongoing since the investigation, as other majority lawmakers conceded that there were red flags observed with how her office handled the confidential funds. 

The impeachment complaint seems to only add to Duterte’s troubles. The National Bureau of Investigation is also probing Duterte for publicly making a death threat against Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez. 

This death threat was included as one of the grounds for her impeachment. 

However, the impeachment complaint goes beyond her alleged actions in this administration.

The complainants also cited her alleged involvement in EJKs with the Davao Death Squad during her term as mayor of Davao City, as well as her supposed gross incompetence during her second term. 

“Our complaint is a clarion call to dismantle the culture of violence, corruption, and impunity which were the hallmark of the Vice President. Today, we rise for those who can no longer speak for themselves, demanding that Congress take decisive action to uphold the truth, justice, and accountability,” Father Flaviano Villanueva, one of the impeachment complainants, said.   

