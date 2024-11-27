^

Headlines

Grijaldo absent from Quad Comm for 3rd time; House sends doctor to assess his status

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 27, 2024 | 5:33pm
Grijaldo absent from Quad Comm for 3rd time; House sends doctor to assess his status
Former Mandaluyong City Police chief Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo tells the Senate on October 28 that Fernandez and Manila Rep. Benny Abante spoke to Grijaldo and retired Col. Royina Garma’s lawyers on October 22
Senate of the Philippines via Youtube

MANILA, Philippines — The House Quad Committee kicked off its 12th hearing with fuming lawmakers looking for former Mandaluyong City Police chief Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo — the cop who claimed that several panel members coerced him to confirm the drug war testimony.  

In a previous Senate hearing, Grijaldo claimed that Rep. Dan Fernandez (Lone District, Sta. Rosa, Laguna) and Rep. Bienvenido Abante (6th District, Manila) pressured him to sign a testimony saying that he supported the claim of retired colonel Royina Garma that there was a drug war reward system. 

Grijaldo has since skipped all the Congressional hearings after that. 

Abante and Fernandez were visibly angered by his disappearance. 

“This is already the third time that he failed to respond to our invitation, citing the same medical reason. I think he is trying to hide. You can hide but you cannot run from this committee,” Abante said.

Grijado has used the same medical excuse for all his absences from the Quad panel. The former city police chief said he has “rotator cuff syndrome.”

According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, a rotator cuff injury is characterized by an ache in the shoulder that may worsen at night. The website said that this problem can often be treated with physical therapy exercises. 

Fernandez found the excuse unacceptable. 

“He is trying to run away from his responsibility. He wants to evade this inquiry. He does not want to stand by what he said in the Senate,” Fernandez said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano (Abang Lingkod Party-list) motioned for the House physician to check on Grijaldo’s condition.

Quad Comm lead chairman Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte, 2nd District) approved the motion. 

Rep. Keith Flores (Bukidnon, 2nd District) also said that the Philippine National Police  should still check if Grijaldo is still fit to serve in the police force. 

Garma’s bombshell revelation is the main testimony directly tying former president Rodrigo Duterte to the mass execution of a reward system that encourages police officers to kill drug suspects. 

Duterte, while known to go back and forth on his statements, has said under oath that such a reward system did exist. During a House quad panel, the former president said he rewarded excess funds for drug operations that resulted in killing. 

BENNY ABANTE

DAN FERNANDEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino fugitive wanted for $68 million scam arrested in Indonesia

Filipino fugitive wanted for $68 million scam arrested in Indonesia

9 hours ago
Indonesia's immigration office said it handed an Interpol-listed fugitive over to Philippines' authorities on Tuesday, after...
Headlines
fbtw
Rodrigo Duterte's challenge to military 'bordering on sedition' &mdash; DOJ

Rodrigo Duterte's challenge to military 'bordering on sedition' — DOJ

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday, November 26, that it will investigate former President Rodrigo Duterte over...
Headlines
fbtw
Around 100 Duterte supporters camp overnight at EDSA Shrine &mdash; PNP

Around 100 Duterte supporters camp overnight at EDSA Shrine — PNP

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
After hundreds of Vice President Sara Duterte’s supporters flocked to the EDSA Shrine on Tuesday, November 26, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace hits Duterte &lsquo; selfish&rsquo; call for AFP action

Palace hits Duterte ‘ selfish’ call for AFP action

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday assailed former president Rodrigo Duterte over what it branded as a “selfish” and...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte: Military is only hope for fractured Philippines

Duterte: Military is only hope for fractured Philippines

By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
Describing the country as currently in a state of “hemorrhage” under the administration of President Marcos, former...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-mayor Tumang cited in contempt, 'lies' about ties to Chinese nationals involved in illegal land deals

Ex-mayor Tumang cited in contempt, 'lies' about ties to Chinese nationals involved in illegal land deals

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Dismissed Mexico, Pampanga Mayor Teddy Tumang was cited in contempt by the House Quad Committee for “lying” about...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP files disobedience, assault raps vs Sara Duterte

PNP files disobedience, assault raps vs Sara Duterte

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
The Quezon City Police District has filed complaints of direct assault, disobedience and grave coercion against Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
2024 Bar exam results set for release on December 13

2024 Bar exam results set for release on December 13

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
The oath-taking and the signing of the roll of attorneys will be held on Jan. 24, 2025. 
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos returns from UAE, vows deals in AI, energy transition and more

Marcos returns from UAE, vows deals in AI, energy transition and more

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has returned from his working visit to the United Arab Emirates, bringing with him promises...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with