With US visa canceled, ex-PCSO chief Garma to be deported

Weeping former PCSO general manager Royina Garma at a congressional public hearing on extrajudicial killings on Oct. 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Davao City police anti-vice unit chief Royina Garma, who was held by U.S. immigration officials in San Francisco California due to a canceled U.S. visa, is set to be deported back to the Philippines.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla disclosed this in an ambush interview with reporters on Tuesday, November 12 after his brother, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, said that Garma, who also served as Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager, held an invalid visa.

“I think that is a human rights issue. That was considered by the U.S. government in canceling her visa,” Remulla said in an ambush interview with reporters.

The Justice chief said Garma was informed when she was in Japan in transit to the U.S. about the visa cancelation.

Remulla also corrected earlier reports coming from officials that Garma was "arrested." She was instead held under U.S. immigration custody.

“I'm asking our immigration people to coordinate with their U.S. counterparts to know their real status right now,” Remulla said. “Of course and she has nowhere else to go. She's being deported."

The Remulla brothers also admitted that there is no immigration lookout bulletin or a hold departure order for Garma that could have been used to monitor or impair her overseas travel.

The U.S. Embassy in Manila, meanwhile, refused to give more details concerning Garma’s visa.

“We cannot comment on visa issues due to privacy concerns,” U.S Embassy to the Philippines Acting Spokesperson Glenda Wallace said in a message to Philstar.com.

On November 12, the Department of Justice revealed that Garma had left the Philippines on November 7.

Garma as state witness?

The former Rodrigo Duterte-appointed police official turned national sweepstakes chief is an important witness to the House of Representatives Quad Committee, Remulla said.

Authorities involved in the investigation into the Duterte administration's possible violations and abuses in the drug war are also considering offering Garma witness protection.

“We're still conducting case build-up. In any case, she's considered a very important witness by the Quad Committee. That's why we intend to offer her witness protection for that matter," the Justice chief said.

Garma faces allegations of involvement in multiple deaths, including the 2020 killing of PCSO board secretary Wesley Barayuga and the 2016 deaths of three alleged Chinese drug lords.

She also bared the existence of the death squad of the former president, detailing the application of the “Davao Model,” in the nationwide implementation of the drug war.