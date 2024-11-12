^

Headlines

With US visa canceled, ex-PCSO chief Garma to be deported

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 12, 2024 | 6:21pm
With US visa canceled, ex-PCSO chief Garma to be deported
Weeping former PCSO general manager Royina Garma at a congressional public hearing on extrajudicial killings on Oct. 22, 2024.
House of Representatives / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Former Davao City police anti-vice unit chief Royina Garma, who was held by U.S. immigration officials in San Francisco California due to a canceled U.S. visa, is set to be deported back to the Philippines.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla disclosed this in an ambush interview with reporters on Tuesday, November 12 after his brother, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, said that Garma, who also served as Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager, held an invalid visa. 

“I think that is a human rights issue. That was considered by the U.S. government in canceling her visa,” Remulla said in an ambush interview with reporters. 

The Justice chief said Garma was informed when she was in Japan in transit to the U.S. about the visa cancelation. 

Remulla also corrected earlier reports coming from officials that Garma was "arrested." She was instead held under U.S. immigration custody.

“I'm asking our immigration people to coordinate with their U.S. counterparts to know their real status right now,” Remulla said. “Of course and she has nowhere else to go. She's being deported."

The Remulla brothers also admitted that there is no immigration lookout bulletin or a hold departure order for Garma that could have been used to monitor or impair her overseas travel.

The U.S. Embassy in Manila, meanwhile, refused to give more details concerning Garma’s visa.

“We cannot comment on visa issues due to privacy concerns,” U.S Embassy to the Philippines Acting Spokesperson Glenda Wallace said in a message to Philstar.com. 

On November 12, the Department of Justice revealed that Garma had left the Philippines on November 7. 

Garma as state witness?

The former Rodrigo Duterte-appointed police official turned national sweepstakes chief is an important witness to the House of Representatives Quad Committee, Remulla said.

Authorities involved in the investigation into the Duterte administration's possible violations and abuses in the drug war are also considering offering Garma witness protection.

“We're still conducting case build-up. In any case, she's considered a very important witness by the Quad Committee. That's why we intend to offer her witness protection for that matter," the Justice chief said.

Garma faces allegations of involvement in multiple deaths, including the 2020 killing of PCSO board secretary Wesley Barayuga and the 2016 deaths of three alleged Chinese drug lords.

She also bared the existence of the death squad of the former president, detailing the application of the  “Davao Model,” in the nationwide implementation of the drug war. 

 

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DILG

DRUG WAR

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA

JONVIC REMULLA

PCSO

RODRIGO DUTERTE

ROYINA GARMA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Escudero says Philippines must brace for Trump, but Marcos sees no major change

Escudero says Philippines must brace for Trump, but Marcos sees no major change

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
While President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. foresees no changes in the Philippines' relationship with the US following Donald Trump’s...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara Duterte&rsquo;s long-time staff oversee OVP confidential funds

VP Sara Duterte’s long-time staff oversee OVP confidential funds

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
It is not the first time that Vice President Sara Duterte’s chief of staff and special disbursing officer worked under...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte ready to face quad committee

Duterte ready to face quad committee

By Marichu Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte is ready to fly back to Manila to face his accusers at the House quad committee hearing...
Headlines
fbtw
4 OVP execs cited in contempt, ordered detained

4 OVP execs cited in contempt, ordered detained

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Four officials of the Office of the Vice President under Sara Duterte have been cited in contempt by a panel of the House...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara says OVP staff too busy to attend House probe

Sara says OVP staff too busy to attend House probe

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has brushed off accusations of obstructing the House good government panel's investigation into...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Courts suspend work on November 12 due to &lsquo;Nika&rsquo;

Walang Pasok: Courts suspend work on November 12 due to ‘Nika’

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Some courts in Northern Luzon have suspended work due to severe tropical storm "Nika."
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
'Nika' weakens as new threat 'Ofel' enters PAR

'Nika' weakens as new threat 'Ofel' enters PAR

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 12 hours ago
Just as Severe Tropical Storm Nika (international name: Toraji) begins to weaken over the West Philippine Sea, a new weather...
Headlines
fbtw
NSC: No reason for China protest vs maritime law

NSC: No reason for China protest vs maritime law

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
There is no reason for China to protest the Philippines’ Maritime Zones Act because it only reaffirms the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Hefty hikes in pump prices today

Hefty hikes in pump prices today

By Brix Lelis | 18 hours ago
Fuel prices are poised to increase by as much as P2.10 per liter today, marking three straight weeks of hikes for diesel and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with