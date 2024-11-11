^

47 Senate candidates declared nuisance

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
November 11, 2024 | 12:00am
Workers install tarpaulins at the Commission on Elections-National Capital Region (Comelec-NCR) office in San Juan City on Monday as they prepare for the arrival of city representative aspirants who will file their certificate of candidacy on October 1, the first day of COC filing.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has declared 47 senatorial aspirants as nuisance bets who may no longer be able to run in the May 2025 midterm polls.

“The number of aspirants declared as nuisance candidates for the elective position of senator (is at) 47 aspirants,” the Comelec announced in a social media post Saturday.

In its post, the Comelec said its First and Second Divisions denied due course and canceled the certificates of candidacy (COC) of the 47 aspirants.

The Comelec First Division declared as nuisance candidates Patrick Artajo, Maria Charito Billones, Roel Pacquiao, Felipe Montealto, Rex Noel, Gerald Arcega, Salvador Cabalida, Elvis Beniga, Orlando de Guzman, Jonry Gargarita, Abel Adorable, Rolando Plaza, Randy Red, Getter Malinao, Jimmy Salapantan, Jacinto Bonayog, Shirly Cuatchin, Jefrey Andrino, Peter Advincula and Sunang Ditanongun.

It also gave the same declaration to John Escobar, Eric Negapatan, Injim Bunayog, Froilan Serafico, Sixto Lagare, Princess Jade Ramos, Primo Capuno, Nheling Paliza, Jovilyn Aceron, Jerson Ares, Rodolfo Basilan, Melchor Lucañas, Martin Mendoza, Junbert Guigayuma, Alexander Encarnacion, Wilfredo Red and Daniel Magtira.

The Second Division declared Celeste Aguilar, Antonio Par, Eduardo Bautista, Miguelino Caturan, Ismael Bajo, Hernando Bruce, Joel Apolinario, Roberto Sembrano, Fernando Diaz and Omar Tomanong as nuisance candidates.

The Comelec clarified, though, that the ruling of the two divisions may still be appealed and are subject to a motion for reconsideration.

A total of 183 aspirants filed their COCs for senator. So far, the Comelec has approved 66 of them to run in next year’s polls.

The commission also filed petitions to declare as nuisance candidates 117 aspirants, including the 47.

