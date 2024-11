Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 11 amid â€˜Nikaâ€™

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 11 amid ‘Nika’

Commuters endure strong winds brought by tropical cyclone Enteng while walking along E. Rodriguez in Quezon City on Sept. 2, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 7:34 p.m.) — Several local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Monday, November 11, due to tropical cyclone "Nika" (international name: Toraji).

State weather bureau PAGASA raised tropical cyclone wind signals up to Signal No. 2 in Luzon as Nika intensified from a tropical storm to a severe tropical storm on Sunday, November 10.

The following LGUs have suspended classes:

Metro Manila

Caloocan City - all levels, public and private

Las Piñas City - all levels, public and private

Makati City - kinder to Grade 12 at Alternative Learning System

Muntinlupa City - all levels, public and private, including ECED and Alternative Learning System

Parañaque City - all levels, public and private

Quezon City - all levels, public and private

Valenzuela City - no face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private (online classes in college to proceed)

Cordillera Administrative Region

Baguio - all levels, public and private

Mountain Province Paracelis - all levels, public and private



Region I

Pangasinan Mangaldan - all levels, public and private



Region II

Cagayan Santo Niño - pre-school to senior high school, public and private

Isabela Echague - all levels, public and private; as well as work in private and government offices



Region III

Aurora - all levels, public and private

Bulacan Baliwag - all levels, public and private Obando - all levels, public and private San Jose Del Monte - c to Grade 12, public and private Santa Maria - all levels, public and private

Nueva Ecija - all levels, public and private

Pampanga Mabalacat - all levels, public and private

Tarlac Concepcion - pre-school to senior high school, public and private Pura - pre-school to senior high school, public and private Tarlac City - kinder to senior high school, public and private Victoria - pre-school to senior high school, public and private



Region IV-A

Batangas Calaca - all levels, public and private Laurel - all levels, public and private

Laguna - all levels, public and private

Quezon Calauag - all levels, public and private Catanauan - pre-school to senior high school, public and private Gumaca - kinder to senior high school, public and private

Rizal Jalajala - all levels, public and private Morong - all levels, public and private



Region V

Camarines Sur Naga City - all levels, public and private

Catanduanes Virac - all levels, public and private



Please refresh this page for updates.