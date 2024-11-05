PAOCC spokesperson fired after slapping worker during POGO raid

Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission spokesperson Winston Casio, who has been relieved over a slapping incident, is seen in this undated photo posted on X.

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) has relieved its spokesperson, Winston Casio, from his post after he admitted to slapping an individual during a raid on an alleged Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Bataan on October 31.

Video footage circulating on social media platforms captured Casio striking a Filipino national working at the alleged POGO hub with a pair of slaps to the face.

As response, the PAOCC issued a memorandum stating, "Furthermore, you are hereby relieved of your responsibilities as spokesperson for PAOCC effective immediately and until the completion of this investigation."

In an interview with DZBB radio, Casio acknowledged the slapping incident, claiming that the individual had disrespected PAOCC staff and members of the press during the raid.

He said he identified the individual, warned him of potential legal consequences for his actions, such as being charged with unjust vexation under the Revised Penal Code, and offered him a choice between facing charges or receiving a "mahinang mag-asawang sampal" (weak pair of slaps).

The individual chose the latter and apologized to Casio.

"Pak pak, okay tapos tayo... okay andito yung apo, pak," Casio said in the dzBB interview, mimicking the sound of his slaps. "Actually tatlong sampal po 'yon, pero hindi siya malakas," he added. (Actually it's three slaps, but it's not hard.)

Following the incident, Casio apologized to the individual and expressed his readiness to "face the music" in his explanation letter.

The slapping incident occurred during a PAOCC raid on a supposed POGO hub in Bagac, Bataan, which is allegedly involved in black market activities and other illegal operations. The facility, claiming to be a business processing outsourcing company, employs up to 57 foreigners and 358 Filipino workers.