^

Headlines

Over 8.6 million affected by ‘Kristine,’ ‘Leon’ — NDRRMC

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 3, 2024 | 5:10pm
Over 8.6 million affected by â€˜Kristine,â€™ â€˜Leonâ€™ â€” NDRRMC
Philippine Coast Guard personnel conducts a rescue operation in Camarines Sur during the onslaught of severe tropical storm "Trami" (formerly Kristine).
Philippine Coast Guard via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — More than 8.6 million people, or 2,200,731 have been affected by tropical cyclones Kristine (international name: Trami) Leon (international name: Kong-Rey), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported.

In its report on Sunday, November 3, the NDRRMC said that 8,630,663 individuals were affected by the combined effects of the two cyclones in 17 regions, 82 provinces, 957 cities/municipalities and 12,053 barangays.

A total of 748,991 people were displaced due to the cyclones, with 521,858 staying outside evacuation centers and 227,133 inside evacuation centers. 

One hundred and fifty deaths were also recorded where 20 fatalities are validated. There are also 134 individuals injured and 20 missing. 

The Infrastructure damage also amounted to P7,212,262,651.45 with 946 damaged infrastructure. A total of 189,340 houses were also damaged amounting to P3,480,770.

There are also 858 roads and 110 bridge sections which are impassable after the onslaught of the tropical cyclones.

Meanwhile, the total estimated cost of agricultural damage to 90,549.37 hectares of crops, affecting 106,715 farmers and fisherfolk, is P5,557,899,853.51. 

The cost of damage to livestock, poultry and fisheries is also estimated to reach P112,345,598.13.

vuukle comment

KRISTINE

LEON

NDRRMC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAF: Aircraft landing incident in Batanes under investigation

PAF: Aircraft landing incident in Batanes under investigation

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force is investigating a mishap on a landing incident involving one of its C-295 transport aircraft after...
Headlines
fbtw

Bong Go continues feeding initiatives

18 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go, chairman of the Senate committee on health and demography, has continued his feeding initiatives in hospitals and Malasakit Centers to address the broader needs of Filipino families, especially to support...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel powerless to cite Duterte in contempt

Senate panel powerless to cite Duterte in contempt

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte was not cited in contempt for his foul language and rude behavior during the Senate Blue...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara ratings now lower than those of Chiz, Romualdez

Sara ratings now lower than those of Chiz, Romualdez

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
After falling below the ratings of President Marcos, Vice President Sara Duterte’s latest trust and approval ratings...
Headlines
fbtw
PAOCC disowns raid on POGO hub in Manila

PAOCC disowns raid on POGO hub in Manila

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission distanced itself from a raid at a suspected Philippine offshore gaming operator...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec Oks lower vote shading threshold

Comelec Oks lower vote shading threshold

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said it will apply the lowest threshold for the shading of official ballots in the May 2025 midterm...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman: ERC chief still under investigation

Ombudsman: ERC chief still under investigation

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Though already reinstated to her post, Energy Regulatory Commission chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta is not off the hook yet...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad comm vows justice for drug war victims

Quad comm vows justice for drug war victims

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
As millions of Filipinos observed All Souls’ Day yesterday, leaders of the quad committee of the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD cited for Anti-Red Tape initiatives

DSWD cited for Anti-Red Tape initiatives

By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development was recognized by the Anti-Red Tape Authority for its initiatives to speed...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD gives over P700 million in aid for 'Kristine', 'Leon' survivors

DSWD gives over P700 million in aid for 'Kristine', 'Leon' survivors

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development has provided P713.1 million in assistance to families affected by Severe...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with