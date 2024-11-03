Over 8.6 million affected by â€˜Kristine,â€™ â€˜Leonâ€™ â€” NDRRMC

Over 8.6 million affected by ‘Kristine,’ ‘Leon’ — NDRRMC

Philippine Coast Guard personnel conducts a rescue operation in Camarines Sur during the onslaught of severe tropical storm "Trami" (formerly Kristine).

MANILA, Philippines — More than 8.6 million people, or 2,200,731 have been affected by tropical cyclones Kristine (international name: Trami) Leon (international name: Kong-Rey), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported.

In its report on Sunday, November 3, the NDRRMC said that 8,630,663 individuals were affected by the combined effects of the two cyclones in 17 regions, 82 provinces, 957 cities/municipalities and 12,053 barangays.

A total of 748,991 people were displaced due to the cyclones, with 521,858 staying outside evacuation centers and 227,133 inside evacuation centers.

One hundred and fifty deaths were also recorded where 20 fatalities are validated. There are also 134 individuals injured and 20 missing.

The Infrastructure damage also amounted to P7,212,262,651.45 with 946 damaged infrastructure. A total of 189,340 houses were also damaged amounting to P3,480,770.

There are also 858 roads and 110 bridge sections which are impassable after the onslaught of the tropical cyclones.

Meanwhile, the total estimated cost of agricultural damage to 90,549.37 hectares of crops, affecting 106,715 farmers and fisherfolk, is P5,557,899,853.51.

The cost of damage to livestock, poultry and fisheries is also estimated to reach P112,345,598.13.