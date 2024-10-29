Cyclones â€˜Kristine,â€™ â€˜Leonâ€™ leave 125 dead, 28 missing â€” NDRRMC

Cyclones ‘Kristine,’ ‘Leon’ leave 125 dead, 28 missing — NDRRMC

Aerial view of areas affected by Typhoon Kristine shot from a helicopter of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Armed Forces of the Philippines via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Tuesday, October 29, that the death toll has risen to 125 following the devastation brought by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) and Typhoon Leon (international name: Kong-Rey).

Of the 125 reported fatalities, 14 have been confirmed, while 115 individuals are reported injured and 28 remain missing, according to the NDRRMC’s 8 a.m. report.

The two weather disturbances impacted a total of 7,134,954 people, or 1,789,276 families, across 17 regions in the country.

Among those affected, 531,387 individuals were housed in evacuation centers, while another 403,727 individuals were outside evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, there are 463 damaged infrastructures recorded during the inclement weather caused by Kristine and Leon amounting to P1,543,099,260.74.

A total of 83,777 houses sustained damage, amounting to P4,470,770. Of these, 78,286 were partially damaged, while 5,491 were completely destroyed.

Agricultural damage reached P2,835,409,856.32, impacting 61,746.04 hectares of crops and affecting 65,121 farmers and fisherfolk.

Of the total agricultural damage, P14,829,477.2 is attributed to losses in livestock, poultry and fisheries.