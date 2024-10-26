^

Vegetable prices shoot up after Kristine

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
October 26, 2024 | 12:00am
Based on the price watch of the DA in Metro Manila, the retail price of cabbage ranged between P80 and P150 per kilo compared to its previous price of P60 and P120 per kilo a week ago.
MANILA, Philippines — The retail prices of vegetables in Metro Manila markets have increased by as much as P30 per kilo compared to their prices prior to the devastation of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, according to latest monitoring of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Based on the price watch of the DA in Metro Manila, the retail price of cabbage ranged between P80 and P150 per kilo compared to its previous price of P60 and P120 per kilo a week ago.

The retail price of carrots also went up between P110 and P150 per kilo compared to its previous cost of P100 to P160 per kilo, while green bell peppers increased to P180-P360 per kilo from its previous level of P170-P300 per kilo.

The retail price of chilis remained high between P250 and P500 per kilo.

According to the DA, Kristine’s damage to the agriculture sector has ballooned to P143.47 million in the Bicol region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Soccsksargen.

Damage to rice, corn, high value crops and livestock was reported, covering 3,358 hectares of agricultural lands and volume of production loss of 8,600 metric tons.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. assured the public that the country has enough rice supply despite the devastation brought by Kristine.

“A week before the storm hit, we accelerated harvesting and buying from the National Food Authority (NFA), so it helped,” Tiu Laurel said.

“We also have NFA rice ordered by the local government units being deployed as we speak. To prepare for what is coming, we also instructed NFA to send additional rice above and beyond what was requested,” he added.

The DA said at least 4,798 farmers were affected.

At least P500 million will be allocated for the Survival and Recovery Loan Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council where affected farmers can avail themselves of up to P25,000 loanable amount, payable in three years at zero interest.

The DA said that insured farmers will be indemnified through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp.

