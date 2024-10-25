^

New forensic science programs coming to the Philippines

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 25, 2024 | 6:12pm
New forensic science programs coming to the Philippines
This undated photo shows the College of Medicine building of the University of the Philippines in Manila
Facebook / UP College of Medicine

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines plans to increase its pool of forensic experts and medico-legal investigators by bringing in experts from Australia who will help the University of the Philippines offer educational and training programs in forensic science. 

On Thursday, October 24, the University of the Philippines Manila and Australia's Monash University signed a memorandum of understanding that allows both schools to offer specialized forensic science programs in the Philippines through a hybrid setup according to the Commission on Higher Education.

UP Manila and Monash University aim to offer these programs by February next year, said CHED Chairperson Popoy de Vera in a statement on Friday, October 25.

UP Manila Chancellor Michael Tee said the university's partnership with Monash University "is an important faculty development process that will boost the number of our forensic experts who will not only look into crimes but also other public health issues that affect specific sectors in the country."

Besides opening their courses to Filipino students, the Australia-based school will also send its forensic experts and doctors to the Philippines, funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, to guide Philippine schools in creating their own forensic science programs. 

“We are happy to work and help the Philippines develop your framework and manpower in forensic science and medicine. The framework of forensic science of Monash University has a global applicability which can expand internationally specifically in Southeast Asia including the Philippines,” Craig Jeffrey, the deputy vice-chancellor and senior vice president of Monash University, said.

De Vera said the partnership aims to "address the shortage of forensic experts and medico-legal investigators in the Philippines" by eventually building enough forensic science institutes would train more homegrown Filipino forensic experts. 
 
Expanding forensic science programs in the Philippines aligns with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin's directive to boost forensic education for law enforcers in response to the country's forensics crisis, the CHED chair said.

De Vera said CHED and UP Manila will invite faculty members of state universities and colleges with a medicine program to join the training program.

Tee said the courses set to be offered by UP and Monash University can eventually be developed into a jointly recognized master’s degree in forensic science, with approval from the UP Board of Regents, allowing both institutions to offer the program through a transnational education portal. 

CHED

EDUCATION

UP MANILA
