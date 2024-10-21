^

Over 5,000 POGO workers must downgrade visas or face deportation

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 21, 2024 | 7:34pm
Over 5,000 POGO workers must downgrade visas or face deportation
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla in an ambush interview with reporters on Oct. 21, 2024.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines — More than 5,000 foreign workers employed by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) have yet to downgrade their visas, a requirement mandated by the government, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

Remulla announced on Monday, October 21, that these remaining visas are being automatically downgraded by authorities.

“We're automatically downgrading them. This means they are no longer allowed to conduct any activities except for winding down. The winding down is crucial because their business involves managing funds in e-wallets used for betting,” Remulla explained during an ambush interview with reporters.

Additionally, foreign nationals who have downgraded visas will be considered illegal aliens after Dec. 31, 2024, according to the Justice chief.

Temporary visas granted. On October 15, the Bureau of Immigration said that 12,000 foreign POGO workers have voluntarily applied for the downgrade of their visas.

“When visas are downgraded, the individuals are granted a temporary visitor's visa for 59 days, but not for sightseeing, travel, or employment,” said Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval, as reported by GMA News.

“[The visa] is meant to allow foreign nationals time to wind down their affairs, settle things, and prepare for departure,” she added.

Failure to downgrade. Foreigners who fail to downgrade their visas will have an Order to Leave stamped on their passports, requiring them to exit the country immediately.

While this stamp does not serve as a derogatory record, it remains permanently marked on the passport and may create difficulties for future entry into the Philippines.

On-site processing The Bureau of Immigration has also expedited the downgrading process by offering on-site services at POGO company locations.

This policy followed the Department of Justice’s announcement that, beginning October 16, all specialized visas issued to foreign POGO workers would be downgraded to tourist visas, giving them 60 days to leave the country. Those who fail to depart within this period will face deportation.

The crackdown on foreign POGO workers is a response to allegations of illegal activities linked to POGO hubs in areas like Bamban, Tarlac, and Porac, Pampanga.

