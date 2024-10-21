New laws signed creating new Regional Trial Courts

This photo shows the facade of the Supreme Court in Padre Faura St. in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed new laws creating new Regional Trial Courts (RTCs) and other lower courts across the country.

The new laws were signed on October 17 but were only released to the media on October 20.

The following courts were created after Marcos signed the laws:

Republic Act (RA) 12029: creating two additional RTC branches in the Fourth Judicial Region to Silang, Cavite.

RA 12030: creating three additional branches of the Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC) in the National Capital Region Judicial Region to be stationed in Parañaque City;

RA 12031: creating two additional RTC branches in the Second Judicial Region to Cabagan, Isabela.

RA 12032: creating three additional RTC branches in the Tenth Judicial Region to San Jose, Dinagat Islands and two additional MeTC branches in the municipalities of San Jose and Basilisa.

RA 12033: creating an additional RTC branch in the Eighth Judicial Region to the City of Baybay, Leyte.

RA 12034: creating six additional RTC branches in the Ninth Judicial Region to be Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

RA 12035: creating three additional RTC branches in the Tenth Judicial Region to the City of Valencia, Bukidnon.

RA 12036: creating four additional RTC branches in the Eighth Judicial Region to Tacloban City, Leyte.

The Supreme Court is responsible for designating the branch numbers for the newly established RTC branches.

Meanwhile, the funding required for implementing these new laws, which includes allocations for personnel services such as salaries, benefits, and allowances for judges and court staff, as well as operational costs under maintenance and other operating expenses, will be incorporated into the annual General Appropriations Act.