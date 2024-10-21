^

Headlines

New laws signed creating new Regional Trial Courts

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 21, 2024 | 12:12pm
New laws signed creating new Regional Trial Courts
This photo shows the facade of the Supreme Court in Padre Faura St. in Manila.
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed new laws creating new Regional Trial Courts (RTCs) and other lower courts across the country. 

The new laws were signed on October 17 but were only released to the media on October 20. 

The following courts were created after Marcos signed the laws: 

  • Republic Act (RA) 12029: creating two additional RTC branches in the Fourth Judicial Region to Silang, Cavite.
  • RA 12030: creating three additional branches of the Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC) in the National Capital Region Judicial Region to be stationed in Parañaque City;
  • RA 12031: creating two additional RTC branches in the Second Judicial Region to Cabagan, Isabela.
  • RA 12032: creating three additional RTC branches in the Tenth Judicial Region to San Jose, Dinagat Islands and two additional MeTC branches in the municipalities of San Jose and Basilisa.
  • RA 12033: creating an additional RTC branch in the Eighth Judicial Region to the City of Baybay, Leyte.
  • RA 12034: creating six additional RTC branches in the Ninth Judicial Region to be Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay. 
  • RA 12035: creating three additional RTC branches in the Tenth Judicial Region to the City of Valencia, Bukidnon.
  • RA 12036: creating four additional RTC branches in the Eighth Judicial Region to Tacloban City, Leyte.

The Supreme Court is responsible for designating the branch numbers for the newly established RTC branches. 

Meanwhile, the funding required for implementing these new laws, which includes allocations for personnel services such as salaries, benefits, and allowances for judges and court staff, as well as operational costs under maintenance and other operating expenses, will be incorporated into the annual General Appropriations Act.

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

REGIONAL TRIAL COURT

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
VP Sara needs psychological assessment &ndash; lawmakers

VP Sara needs psychological assessment – lawmakers

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
The “disturbing and childish” temper and arrogance displayed by Vice President Sara Duterte during her two-hour...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ chief: Sara Duterte&rsquo;s remark to throw Marcos Sr.'s body in sea violates Revised Penal Code

DOJ chief: Sara Duterte’s remark to throw Marcos Sr.'s body in sea violates Revised Penal Code

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
“Desecration of the dead yan. May violation sa Revised Penal Code yun. Hindi rin nakakatawa yun eh," Justice Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
House quad comm invites Duterte to drug war probe

House quad comm invites Duterte to drug war probe

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
The quad committee of the House of Representatives has invited former president Rodrigo Duterte to attend its next hearing...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA outside PAR to turn into typhoon

LPA outside PAR to turn into typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine area of responsibility will develop into a typhoon and was expected to...
Headlines
fbtw
Labor leaders joining forces vs reelectionists, political dynasties

Labor leaders joining forces vs reelectionists, political dynasties

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Five labor leaders eyeing Senate seats are joining forces for a stronger challenge against reelectionists and those belonging...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cyclone 'Kristine,' poised to become a typhoon, enters PAR

Cyclone 'Kristine,' poised to become a typhoon, enters PAR

4 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has reported that tropical cyclone locally named "Kristine," entered the Philippine area of responsibility...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 21 due to &lsquo;Kristine'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 21 due to ‘Kristine'

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
Some local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Monday, October 21, due to the effects of Tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite imports, rice retail price still high &ndash; group

Despite imports, rice retail price still high – group

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Despite being the world’s biggest rice importer, with at least 3.29 million metric tons imported, retail prices of the...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos commits to boost Philippines ties with Indonesia

President Marcos commits to boost Philippines ties with Indonesia

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday reaffirmed the Philippines’ intention to enhance its relations with Southeast Asian neighbor...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with