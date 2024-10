LIST: Order of partylist groups in 2025 elections

The Commission on Elections holds for the first time its raffle of partylist groups in the presence of the commission on en banc, Oct. 18, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 156 party-list groups participated in the Commission on Elections' electronic raffle for ballot placements in the upcoming 2025 elections on Friday, October 18.

Each party-list was assigned a number that determined their spot on next year's ballot.

The coveted first spot went to 4Ps or Pagtibayin at Palaguin ang Pangkabuhayang Pilipino Partylist.

A total of 124 out of 156 accredited organizations attended the raffle at the poll body's headquarters in Manila. Those who did not attend would still be assigned a spot.

“This is the first time we had a raffle in the presence of the whole en banc. This is what we want to show, that they should not miss this opportunity. The procedure was orderly. We were hoping that the other groups would attend but we will not take it against them," Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said.

The poll body has been holding the raffle to determine the order of party-list groups on the ballot since the 2013 elections.

As a result, Garcia said most groups' initials no longer start with "A" as an alphabetical arrangement no longer determines groups' placement.

The full list of party-list groups and their assigned numbers are as follows: