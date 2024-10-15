^

Chinese vessel 'sideswipes' Philippine patrol boat near Pag-asa Island

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 15, 2024 | 11:56am
Pag-asa Island, part of Palawan province, in the disputed West Philippine Sea is controlled by the Philippines. It is seen in this satellite snapshot taken on April 4, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese maritime militia vessel "deliberately sideswiped" a Philippine patrol boat conducting a routine maritime patrol near the Pag-asa (Sandy) Cays on October 11, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said on Tuesday, October 15. 

The tense encounter took place as BRP Datu Cabaylo was approaching Pag-asa Cay 4, located just five nautical miles from Pag-asa (Thitu) Island, at around 7:45 a.m., the bureau said in a press release. 

Pag-asa Island, the largest of the nine features occupied by the Philippines in the Spratly Islands, falls under the jurisdiction of the Kalayaan municipality in Palawan. It is home to around 100 civilians and a small military garrison.

Despite a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated its broad claims over the South China Sea, China continues to assert sovereignty over parts of the West Philippine Sea, which refers to the Philippines' 370-kilometer exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. This includes Pag-asa Island, which China calls Zhongye. 

The Chinese vessel conducted "dangerous maneuvers" and attempted to block the path of the Philippine patrol boat, leading to a collision on the starboard bow of the BRP Datu Cabaylo. 

The Philippine vessel sustained dents in its starboard bow but remained operational, according to the bureau.

Despite the incident, the BRP Datu Cabaylo and another patrol boat, the BRP Datu Sanday, completed their mission and safely docked at the Pag-asa Sheltered Port. 

The bureau reaffirmed the Philippines' jurisdiction over Pag-asa Cay 4, which is situated well within the 12-nautical-mile territorial waters of Pag-asa Island.

It also praised the resilience of its crew for upholding the Philippines' territorial rights amid growing confrontations in the disputed waters.

The incident comes just days after Chinese Coast Guard vessels fired water cannons at Philippine fisheries boats near Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc) in the West Philippine Sea on October 8 in an attempt to block the vessels from delivering supplies to Filipino fishers.

