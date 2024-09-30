President Marcos declares special non-working days in 5 areas

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has issued proclamations declaring special non-working days in five areas in the country.

Proclamation 693 declared Oct. 4, a Friday, as special non-working days in Infanta, Pangasinan for its 148th founding anniversary.

Proclamation 694 declared Oct. 16, a Wednesday, as special non-working day in Lapuyan, Zamboanga del Sur for the celebration of its 67th founding anniversary.

Through Proclamation 695, Marcos declared Oct. 25, a Friday, a special non-working day in Negros Oriental for the celebration of the Buglasan Festival.

Proclamation 696 declared Saturday, Oct. 26, a special non-working day in Angeles City, Pampanga for the Tigtigan Terakan Keng Dalan Festival, a commemoration of the city’s recovery from the Mt. Pinatubo eruption in June 1991.

Proclamation 697, meanwhile, declared Oct. 28, a Monday, a special non-working day in Dingle, Iloilo for the commemoration of the Cry of Lincud, the first declaration of revolution against Spain in the province of Iloilo and the island of Panay.

The holiday declarations were signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin by the authority of the President.