Over 3,000 POGO workers left Philippines after visa downgrade

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 29, 2024 | 4:12pm
Over 3,000 POGO workers left Philippines after visa downgrade
Vignettes of the office space inside an offshore gaming company in Metro Manila.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — More than 3,000 workers of the Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) have left the country after their visas have been downgraded, the Bureau of Immigration said.

In a press release on Saturday, September 28, the bureau said that it downgraded 5,955 visas of POGO workers as of September 24. 

Of the total downgraded visas, 55% or 3,275 POGO workers have already exited the country.

This development comes days after the “Task Force POGO Closure,” which consists of various government agencies involved in POGO operations in the Philippines, announced its actions.

Immigration officer-in-charge Joel Anthony Viado said the bureau will expedite exit applications for POGO workers to facilitate their departure.

He added the immigration bureau has formed teams to visit POGO hubs to implement the visa downgrades.

On September 19, the Department of Justice said all specialized visas issued to foreign POGOs would be downgraded to tourist visas starting October 16 in order for them to leave the country in 60 days.

After the visa downgrade, failure to leave the country will result in their deportation.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for the total ban of POGOs during his State Of the Nation Address in July as a response to the alleged unlawful activities of online gambling hubs in certain areas.

The illegal POGO activities, which were discovered in Bamban, Tarlac and Porac, Pampanga, allegedly involved torture, debt bondage, kidnapping and human trafficking.

