DBM tells Sulu to ‘maintain status quo’

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 26, 2024 | 5:04pm
Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman on August 12, 2024.
STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) told the province of Sulu that local government finances will remain the same for now.

The Supreme Court had recently ruled that Sulu province is not part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao's (BARMM). The decision came in the middle of Congress’ deliberation for the 2025 National Expenditure Program, sparking concerns that projects in Sulu will be disrupted. 

“We encourage all the stakeholders in the BARMM and in the province of Sulu to maintain the status quo. We would like to affirm that the salaries and benefits of local government personnel in the Province shall continue, and are to be charged against available local government funds,” DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in a statement.  

Pangandaman said that the salary of the personnel working in the Provincial Field Offices under BARMM will be charged against their annual block grant. 

When it came to ongoing projects by the BARMM in Sulu, Pangandaman said that the government of BARMM must continue to fund the programs until the Supreme Court issues an entry of judgment.

The DBM is waiting if the Supreme Court decision will be final, or if any party will choose to file a motion for reconsideration. 

“We respectfully acknowledge, and will be awaiting for the entry of judgment indicating the finality of judgment, barring any motion for reconsideration the parties may file,” Pangandaman said. 

Following the ruling of the Supreme Court, Sulu will no longer be included in BARMM’s budget after this year, the DBM Secretary said. 

