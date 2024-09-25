POGO execs admit being paid to keep silent, pose as incorporators

Seven alleged accomplices of former Bamban mayor Alice Guo are presented to the media during a press briefing at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) headquarters in Quezon City on Sept. 23, 2024 following their voluntary surrender in connection with the issued arrest warrants for qualified human trafficking case against them.

MANILA, Philippines — Executives of a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) were allegedly paid by dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to keep silent about their involvement, Zun Yuan Technology treasurer “Alex” revealed after surrendering to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Sunday, September 22.

Alex, along with the corporate secretary of Zun Yuan, turned themselves in following the raid of two POGO companies in Bamban.

The pair claimed that their real business was buying and selling cars, but in 2023 they were allegedly approached by Guo’s staff and offered P20,000 and a monthly dividend in exchange for lending their names as incorporators of the POGO company.

After the POGO was raided, Alex and other officials were summoned by the National Bureau of Investigation, House of Representatives and Senate in May.

However, they were allegedly told not to cooperate with authorities. The suspects said they were urged not to say anything because they would fight the charges.

Alex also disclosed that when the Senate hearing began drawing more attention to Guo, they were given cash and instructed to hide.

“We were given money to change houses,” he said, adding that he received P500,000. He claimed that the money came from Jeremy Santos, a staff member of Guo. — Mark Ernest Villez