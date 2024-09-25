^

Headlines

POGO execs admit being paid to keep silent, pose as incorporators

Evelyn Macairan - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 9:55am
POGO execs admit being paid to keep silent, pose as incorporators
Seven alleged accomplices of former Bamban mayor Alice Guo are presented to the media during a press briefing at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) headquarters in Quezon City on Sept. 23, 2024 following their voluntary surrender in connection with the issued arrest warrants for qualified human trafficking case against them.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Executives of a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) were allegedly paid by dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to keep silent about their involvement, Zun Yuan Technology treasurer “Alex” revealed after surrendering to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Sunday, September 22.

Alex, along with the corporate secretary of Zun Yuan, turned themselves in following the raid of two POGO companies in Bamban.

The pair claimed that their real business was buying and selling cars, but in 2023 they were allegedly approached by Guo’s staff and offered P20,000 and a monthly dividend in exchange for lending their names as incorporators of the POGO company.

After the POGO was raided, Alex and other officials were summoned by the National Bureau of Investigation, House of Representatives and Senate in May.

However, they were allegedly told not to cooperate with authorities. The suspects said they were urged not to say anything because they would fight the charges.

Alex also disclosed that when the Senate hearing began drawing more attention to Guo, they were given cash and instructed to hide.

“We were given money to change houses,” he said, adding that he received P500,000. He claimed that the money came from Jeremy Santos, a staff member of Guo. — Mark Ernest Villez

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

POGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-PNP chief: I did what was good for the country

Ex-PNP chief: I did what was good for the country

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
After photographs of him in the company of people with alleged links to Philippine offshore gaming operators surfaced at a...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Victim&rsquo; Alice Guo willing to name POGO &lsquo;most guilty&rsquo;

‘Victim’ Alice Guo willing to name POGO ‘most guilty’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo, who has been linked to illegal Philippine offshore gaming operations and POGO-related crimes,...
Headlines
fbtw
'I'm a victim,' Alice Guo says as she denies masterminding POGOs
play

'I'm a victim,' Alice Guo says as she denies masterminding POGOs

By Jean Mangaluz | 17 hours ago
In what was supposed to be the final hearing on POGOs, Alice Guo deviated from her usual responses to assert her innocence—and...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese ships in West Philippine Sea reach record high 251

Chinese ships in West Philippine Sea reach record high 251

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
The number of Chinese vessels swarming various parts of the West Philippine Sea has now reached a new record high of 251,...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara reaching out to Bicol communities amid hearing &ndash; OVP

Sara reaching out to Bicol communities amid hearing – OVP

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte was reaching out to communities in Bicol when the House of Representatives deliberated on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos optimistic rice prices will ease further

Marcos optimistic rice prices will ease further

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday expressed confidence that rice prices in the Philippines would continue to go down, just like the...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth eyes 30-percent increase in benefit packages

PhilHealth eyes 30-percent increase in benefit packages

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Another 30-percent increase in the coverage rates of benefit packages could be implemented in November by the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT monitoring AI, deep fakes in 2025 midterm elections

DICT monitoring AI, deep fakes in 2025 midterm elections

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology is closely monitoring the use of artificial intelligence-enhanced...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines seeks stronger ties with EU, India

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Stronger diplomatic ties with the European Union and India are being sought by President Marcos, as he welcomed on Monday new ambassadors to the Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with