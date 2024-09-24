^

Headlines

Shiela Guo’s contempt citation lifted

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 24, 2024 | 10:19am
Shiela Guo awaits the hearing of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on Sept. 24, 2024.
Philstar.com / Jean Mangaluz

MANILA, Philippines — The contempt citation of Shiela Guo, the purported sister of former Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo, was lifted on Tuesday, September 24. 

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, made the announcement during the last hearing on offshore gaming. 

“Sheila Guo, the contempt order on you is lifted, and I direct the OSAA (Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms) to transfer your custody to the Bureau of Immigration pursuant to the Mission Order issued by the Bureau against you,” Hontiveros said. 

Shiela has been cited in contempt due to her failure to attend earlier Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) hearings.  

Alice’s supposed sister has been in the custody of the Senate since being detained by Indonesian authorities in Jakarta. 

Shiela is listed as the corporate secretary, chief finance officer and treasurer in many of the Guo family businesses. However, she has claimed almost no concrete knowledge on many of the alleged criminal activities her family was involved in. 

According to Shiela, she signs whatever her sister or her family asked her to sign. She was merely a worker in the company. 

Sheila, together with Alice and many others, now face money laundering raps.  

Today’s hearing marks the 14th POGO hearing at the Senate. Initially believed to be the final POGO hearing, Hontiveros said that there could still be other hearings. 

ALICE GUO

POGO

SHIELA GUO
