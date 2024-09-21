^

Headlines

Philippines votes for UN resolution urging Israel end occupation of Palestinian territory in 1 year

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 21, 2024 | 4:45pm
Philippines votes for UN resolution urging Israel end occupation of Palestinian territory in 1 year
Palestinian medics unearth a body after an Israeli strike on a building in the al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City on September 17, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.
AFP / Omar Al-Qattaa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has voted in favor of a United Nations resolution urging Israel to end its "unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" within a year.

The UN General Assembly adopted the non-binding measure with a 124-14 vote on Wednesday, September 18, with 43 countries abstaining. Israel was among those who opposed the resolution.

The Palestinian-drafted text calls on Israel to remove its "unlawful presence" from occupied Palestinian territory, withdraw its troops, cease all new settlements and return all land properties that were seized since its occupation started in 1967. 

Screengrab of the United Nations General Assembly votes on the resolution calling to end Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory
Palestinian Mission to the United Nations through X

Legal basis. The resolution is based on a landmark opinion issued by the International Court of Justice in July that Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories breached international law.

In its advisory opinion, the UN’s highest court declared Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip as unlawful and tantamount to annexation.

The court also found that Israel’s imposition of a near-complete segregation between Palestinians and Israeli settlers in the West Bank violate Article 3 of the UN treaty prohibiting racial discrimination.   

Reparations. To ensure reparations, the text proposes the creation of an international mechanism that will collect and maintain evidence of the damage or injuries inflicted by "the internationally wrongful acts of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

The resolution stressed the "need to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes under international law through appropriate, fair and independent investigations and prosecutions at the national or international level, and to ensure justice for all victims and the prevention of future crimes."

Among the countries who voted for the measure were China, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and Vietnam. 

Besides Israel, those who voted against the measure are the United States, Argentina, Tonga and Hungary, among others.

Several countries who abstained from the vote, including the Canada, South Korea and India, among others, "expressed concerns about the language in the text itself," according to a UN press release.

In November, the Philippines similarly voted in favor of a different UNGA resolution that condemned Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory. 

The militant Hamas group's October 7 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians including some hostages killed in captivity, according to official Israeli figures.

Meanwhile, Israel's military offensive has killed at least 38,153 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory. — with a report by Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

ISRAEL

PALESTINE

UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-Cebu Mayor Osme&ntilde;a told: &lsquo;Don&rsquo;t touch Duterte&rsquo;s women&rsquo;

Ex-Cebu Mayor Osmeña told: ‘Don’t touch Duterte’s women’

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Immediately after complaining about the appointment of then police colonel Royina Garma as Cebu City police chief, then mayor...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato denies Mabilog&rsquo;s claims linking Drilon, Roxas to illegal drugs

Bato denies Mabilog’s claims linking Drilon, Roxas to illegal drugs

By Romina Cabrera | 8 hours ago
Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa denied former Iloilo mayor Jed Mabilog’s allegation linking former senators Franklin Drilon...
Headlines
fbtw
China seethes as US missile system stays in Philippines

China seethes as US missile system stays in Philippines

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Beijing is on high alert as the Philippines holds onto a US mid-range missile system it received earlier this year that is...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara visits Leni in Naga

Sara visits Leni in Naga

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte met with former vice president Leni Robredo in the latter’s hometown in Naga City yest...
Headlines
fbtw
Mabilog willing to testify in ICC drug war probe

Mabilog willing to testify in ICC drug war probe

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Former Iloilo mayor Jed Mabilog is willing to testify before the International Criminal Court on the Duterte administration’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP probes Quiboloy's alleged gifting of KOJC women to Duterte, others

PNP probes Quiboloy's alleged gifting of KOJC women to Duterte, others

By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
The Philippine National Police said it is investigating reports that Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy gifted...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos sees stronger, deeper Philippines-Indonesia ties

Marcos sees stronger, deeper Philippines-Indonesia ties

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Marcos is looking forward to “stronger and deeper” relations with Indonesia under President-elect Prabowo...
Headlines
fbtw
Court orders Guo transfer to Pasig City jail

Court orders Guo transfer to Pasig City jail

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The legal woes of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo are piling up, after a Pasig court ordered her transfer to the city’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Quezon City mayor among Forbes sustainability leaders

Quezon City mayor among Forbes sustainability leaders

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte was the lone Filipino included in the Forbes list of 50 people who are leading global efforts...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with