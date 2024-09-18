^

20 dead, over 590,000 affected due to habagat, ‘Ferdie,’ ‘Gener’

Ian Laqui
September 18, 2024
This photo shows personnel from the Phillippine Coast Guard rescuing an elderly man in Rizal due to flooding caused by heavy rains brought by Tropical Cyclone Ferdie on Sept. 14, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Twenty individuals were killed due to the combined effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, and tropical cyclones "Ferdie" and "Gener", the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Wednesday, September 18.

In its 8 a.m. report, the NDRRMC validated 20 deaths and 11 injuries due to the combined effects of habagat and the tropical cyclones.

Fourteen inviduals were also recorded missing. Of which, 12 were recorded in Mimaropa and one each in Regions VI and IX, respectively.

The number of affected individuals residing in 1,178 barangays in 12 regions reached an estimated 597,870.

A total of 16,926 families, or 62,995 individuals, are currently sheltered in 618 evacuation centers, while an additional 8,592 families, or 34,265 people, are receiving assistance outside the centers.

Infrastructure damage

The NDRRMC reported infrastructure damage amounting to P2,401,500 where a total of 29 structures were damaged. 

A total of 930 houses were also destroyed amounting to P1,810,300 with 141 being totally damaged and 789 being partially damaged. 

As of writing, P15,574,471.29 worth of assistance has been provided to 19,736 affected families.

As of  2 a.m. on September 18, Gener left the Philippine area of responsibility. Meanwhile, by 5 a.m. Tropical Storm Helen spotted traversing west-northwest over the Philippine Sea.

Habagat is also expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall over Metro Manila, MIMAROPA, the Ilocos Region, CAR, parts of Central Luzon and sections of CALABARZON.

