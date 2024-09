Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 16

MANILA, Philippines — Several classes are suspended on Monday, September 16 due to inclement weather.

Several local government units announced the class suspensions on Sunday evening after experiencing heavy rains and flooding.

The low-pressure area east of Aurora intensified into Tropical Depression Gener on Monday morning.

As of 8 a.m., Gener was estimated at 315 kilometers East Northeast of Casiguran, Aurora (16.9°North, 125.0°East).

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is also in effect in several areas in Luzon.

Here's a list of class suspension on Monday:

Alitagtag, Batangas - In-person classes suspended in all levels for public and private schools. Modular distance learning is encouraged.

Bacolod City - Pre-school to Senior High School, public and private

Batangas City - All levels, public and private

Busuanga, Palawan - All levels, public and private

Cajidiocan, Romblon - Some elementary schools

Calintaan, Occidental Mindoro - All levels, public and private

Camarines Sur - All levels, public and private

Cebu City - In-person classes only

Coron, Palawan - All levels, public and private (until September 17, 2024)

Iloilo City - Pre-school to Senior High School, public and private

Kalibo, Aklan - All levels, public and private

Lemery, Batangas - In-person classes suspended in all levels public and private

Malilipot, Albay - Classes in all levels are suspended

Malinao, Albay - Classes in both public/private schools, all levels suspended

Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro - All levels, public and private

Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro - All levels, public and private

Montalban, Rizal - Suspension of face-to-face classes for all levels, public and private

Rizal, Occidental Mindoro - All levels, public and private

San Jose, Antique - All levels, public and private

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - All levels, public and private

San Jose, Romblon - Afternoon classes in all levels, including private schools

Santa Margarita, Samar - Elementary to high school

Tabaco City, Albay - City-wide suspension of classes in pre-school to senior high school, both public and private. Localized suspension for college level.

Taal, Batangas - All levels, public and private

Talisay, Negros Occidental - All levels, public and private

Meanwhile, Quezon City implemented a “localized suspension” in some of its barangays.

Please refresh this page for updates.