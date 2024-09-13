^

Headlines

No authorized mpox vaccines available yet in Philippines — DOH

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
September 13, 2024 | 4:23pm
No authorized mpox vaccines available yet in Philippines â�� DOH
Registered pharmacist Sapna Patel demonstrates the preparation of a dose of the monkeypox vaccine at a pop-up vaccination clinic opened today by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at the West Hollywood Library on August 3, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on August 1st over the monkeypox outbreak which continues to grow globally.
Mario Tama / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday, September 13, clarified that mpox vaccines are not yet legally available in the Philippines and warned the public against availing vaccines from unauthorized sources. 

“It has come to the attention of the Department of Health that there may be organizations or individuals offering supposed Mpox vaccines ‘imported’ from abroad. The public is cautioned against availing such vaccines,” the agency said in a public advisory. 

Like all medicines, vaccines must be evaluated and approved by regulatory agencies such as the DOH and Food and Drug Administration before they can be made available to the public. 

The DOH said the “supposed mpox vaccines” being offered by unofficial organizations and individuals in the country did not undergo this process.

Besides requiring the approval of regulatory agencies, vaccines also need to be stored in a temperature-controlled supply chain, also known as a cold chain, to maintain their potency.

“Without DOH [and] FDA safeguards, there is no way to assure safety and efficacy,” the agency said. 

The DOH added that it is best to wait for the government's official procurement of vaccines instead of relying on a "false sense of security."

To prevent mpox infection, the agency has recommended avoiding close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact and practicing hand washing. 

As of September 9, the DOH has reported a total of 23 mpox cases since 2022, 14 of which were recorded in 2024 and classified as milder virus clade II.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

MPOX
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House panel cites Roque, ex-PCSO GM in contempt

House panel cites Roque, ex-PCSO GM in contempt

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Garma have...
Headlines
fbtw
KOJC properties not under Quiboloy&rsquo;s name, says lawyer

KOJC properties not under Quiboloy’s name, says lawyer

By Edith Regalado | 17 hours ago
There is no real estate property registered in the name of pastor Apollo Quiboloy of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ that had...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel slashes OVP budget by P1.29 billion

House panel slashes OVP budget by P1.29 billion

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
She said she could function with a “zero budget.”
Headlines
fbtw
Bebinca to intensify into typhoon, enter PAR today

Bebinca to intensify into typhoon, enter PAR today

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Bebinca will intensify into typhoon category as it enters the northeastern boundary of the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
BuCor exec confirms inmates' claim: Duterte applauded Chinese drug lord killings
play

BuCor exec confirms inmates' claim: Duterte applauded Chinese drug lord killings

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Former Davao Prison warden confirmed that former President Rodrigo Duterte congratulated him for the killing of three...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos&rsquo; birthday treat: Free medical services in public hospitals

Marcos’ birthday treat: Free medical services in public hospitals

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, September 13 said that the Office of the President has allocated P300 million to...
Headlines
fbtw
'It's a bluff': Philippines unfazed by Chinese threat to crush sea incursions

'It's a bluff': Philippines unfazed by Chinese threat to crush sea incursions

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The Philippines has brushed off China's latest threat to "crush" foreign incursions in the South China Sea, choosing instead...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Bebinca&rsquo; weakens into tropical storm

‘Bebinca’ weakens into tropical storm

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
“Bebinca” has weakened into a tropical storm and remains outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR),...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with