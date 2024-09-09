^

Headlines

Mask mandate, lockdowns not needed to control mpox – DOH

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
September 9, 2024 | 7:15pm
Mask mandate, lockdowns not needed to control mpox â�� DOH
Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa addresses World Bank representatives on Sept. 8, 2024 in this Department of Health photo release.
DOH / Handout

MANILA, Philippines — A mask-wearing mandate or lockdown to control the spread of mpox is not necessary, as the risk of both death and transmission remains low, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Monday, September 9.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the best way to prevent mpox infection is by avoiding close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact and practicing hand washing.

Unlike COVID-19, which spreads rapidly through airborne transmission, mpox does not necessitate face masks or lockdowns to control its spread.

“A mask mandate is not allowed, border control is not allowed and also not allowed is a lockdown. That is not what will prevent [mpox], but hand washing is what I'd recommend,” Herbosa said in mixed Filipino and English at a media forum.

After the DOH ramped up testing in August, the number of mpox cases recorded in 2024 rose to 14, all of which are classified as clade II, the milder version of the virus. This brings the total number of mpox cases since 2022 to 23.

Under control

Herbosa said that mpox as a public health scare is “very manageable,” since the cases are not epidemiologically linked. This means that people who have been exposed or in contact with someone infected with mpox may not show symptoms or become infected, unlike COVID-19.  

“Unlike with COVID-19, where one person could infect five others. With mpox, it can be stopped quickly as long as it is treated, identified and isolated.,” he said.

Although mpox and chickenpox spots look similar, DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Francis Domingo explained that mpox spots progress from macule, papule, vesicle and then to pustule. Chickenpox spots do not undergo the first two stages. They first appear as vesicles, which are small fluid-filled blisters that eventually break and leak. 

[Article continues after the graphic]

Factfile on the mpox infectious disease, formerly known as monkeypox.
AFP / Olivia Bugault and Maud Zaba

 

Mpox lesions, therefore, first appear as flat, discolored areas on the skin and later develop into raised bumps before turning into vesicles. The DOH only discharges infected individuals once their skin has scabbed over and new skin has formed. 

Herbosa also said that the agency continues to work on maintaining the zero mortality rate of mpox in the Philippines. However, he does expect the number of cases to increase since more tests are being done. The agency can do about 50 tests per day, he added.

'Zero mortality' goal

“Our primary goal remains to control transmission and maintain zero mortality from mpox. There have been no deaths so far, and the majority of patients have been discharged from observation,” he said.

Individuals who wish to be tested can avail of a free test from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, provided that funding remains available, Herbosa said.

The DOH has allocated P158 million for the country’s response to mpox. The agency has about 1,600 test kits at present and has already requested additional kits. There are ongoing negotiations with neighboring Southeast Asian countries for the supply of antiviral vaccines.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

MPOX

TED HERBOSA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiboloy did not voluntarily surrender, says Marcos
play

Quiboloy did not voluntarily surrender, says Marcos

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Marcos said that the operation was more of a “police action” and was only augmented by the military to give relief...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos sacks Immigration chief Tansingco
play

Marcos sacks Immigration chief Tansingco

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has relieved Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, Presidential Communications chief Cesar...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate hearing on Alice Guo&rsquo;s escape, POGOs
play

LIVE: Senate hearing on Alice Guo’s escape, POGOs

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality with the Committees on Migrant Workers;...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo used doppelg&auml;nger or lookalike &mdash; NBI

Alice Guo used doppelgänger or lookalike — NBI

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo allegedly used a lookalike to evade authorities, according to National Bureau of...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA enters PAR, may turn into typhoon Pagasa

LPA enters PAR, may turn into typhoon Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Two low-pressure areas (LPAs) monitored outside the Philippine area of responsibility might develop into typhoons, with one...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo should be tried in Metro Manila, not Tarlac &mdash; Tolentino

Guo should be tried in Metro Manila, not Tarlac — Tolentino

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
There is a legal quandary brewing as to who should take custody of former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, with the Senate Majority...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos touts Philippines' 'global peace' commitment in bid for UN Security Council seat

Marcos touts Philippines' 'global peace' commitment in bid for UN Security Council seat

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday used his keynote address at an international trade summit to underscore the country's...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines 'not looking' to extradite pastor Quiboloy to US

Philippines 'not looking' to extradite pastor Quiboloy to US

5 hours ago
The Philippines is not currently looking to extradite a Filipino pastor wanted for child sex trafficking in the United States,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with