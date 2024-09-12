^

Headlines

Alice Guo only paid estimated P20,000 in taxes prior to mayoral post — senator

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 6:23pm
Alice Guo only paid estimated P20,000 in taxes prior to mayoral post â�� senator
Former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Leal Guo or Guo Hua Ping appears before Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality on Sept. 9, 2024. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)
Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau / Release

MANILA, Philippines — Former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo only paid around P20,000 in taxes prior to her stint as a local executive, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said on Thursday, September 12.

Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, flagged the large amount of money that was deposited from Guo’s bank account from 2017 to 2024, which accumulated to a total of P1.9 billion, 

“Tiningnan namin ang kanyang tax returns, tiningnan namin ang kanyang corporations, walang ganyan na pera na kinikita ang kanyang corporations,” Gatchalian said. 

(We checked her tax returns, we saw her corporations, she does not make that kind of money)

Guo only filed tax returns twice before becoming a mayor. 

“Parang P20,000 lang binayaran niya sa BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue),” Gatchalian said.

(She only paid around P20,000 to the BIR.)  

Gatchalian said that there is no legitimate source of income for Guo, which means that her income was legitimate. 

Guo’s income allegedly came from financiers, POGO operators and money launderers, said the senator. 

QJJ Farms was a similar case. From 2018 to 2024, up to P5 billion entered its accounts despite the business not making a profit. 

Gatchalian said that Guo’s operations made it appear that they have unprofitable businesses, but there was a backdoor income that was used to establish POGO hubs.  

The former Bamban mayor fled the Philippines as more details about her alleged criminal activities were uncovered. However, Indonesian authorities were able to detain her and return her to the Philippines. 

However, she has remained tight-lipped when faced with senators, saying that she could not say anything either because she does not know, she had the right to self-incrimination, or she had a death threat.  

Gatchalian, being one of the senators who probed POGO activities in the Philippines, said that it does not matter if Guo does not speak as the evidence was very strong.  

“Even if she does not speak, we will just show what the evidence says,” Gatchalian said in Filipino.   

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

SHERWIN GATCHALIAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Guo allegedly offered P1-billion bribe to settle legal issues &mdash; ex-senator

Guo allegedly offered P1-billion bribe to settle legal issues — ex-senator

By Daphne Galvez | 9 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo allegedly offered a bribe worth P1 billion for help with her legal troubles, a former...
Headlines
fbtw
House quadcom cites Harry Roque in contempt again, orders detention

House quadcom cites Harry Roque in contempt again, orders detention

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has been cited in contempt by the House quad committee for the second time,
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: I can work with zero budget

Sara: I can work with zero budget

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Claiming alleged efforts in Congress to strip her office of funding, Vice President Sara Duterte said she could still function...
Headlines
fbtw
Alleged mastermind in Ortega slay surrenders

Alleged mastermind in Ortega slay surrenders

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Former Palawan Gov. Joel Reyes, the alleged mastermind behind the killing of broadcast journalist Gerry Ortega,...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara haunted by P125-million secret funds controversy &mdash; solons

VP Sara haunted by P125-million secret funds controversy — solons

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 9 hours ago
House lawmakers said the P125-million confidential and intelligence funds issue must have haunted Vice President Sara Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines, China hold talks after Escoda Shoal collisions

Philippines, China hold talks after Escoda Shoal collisions

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
After a month of trading accusations over incidents near Escoda (Sabina) Shoal, the Philippines and China on Wednesday, September...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Fifth House quadcom hearing on POGOs, illegal drug trade crimes
play

LIVE: Fifth House quadcom hearing on POGOs, illegal drug trade crimes

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The members of the House of Representatives is continuing its joint inquiry into the connection of Philippine offshore gaming...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos denies Teodoro resignation rumors: &lsquo;Fake, fake, fake news&rsquo;

Marcos denies Teodoro resignation rumors: ‘Fake, fake, fake news’

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
“Fake, fake, fake, fake, fake, fake news ‘yan,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of rumors of Defense Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with