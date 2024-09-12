^

Headlines

Marcos to skip UN General Assembly for the second time

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 12:43pm
marcos jr
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at U.N. headquarters on September 20, 2022 in New York City. After two years of holding the session virtually or in a hybrid format, 157 heads of state and representatives of government are expected to attend the General Assembly in person.
Getty Images / AFP / Anna Moneymaker

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will not attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York City this month, marking the second time he has skipped the event, Malacañang announced Thursday, September 12.

Instead, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo will represent the Philippines and present the nation's stance on addressing global challenges, the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement. This includes expressing the country's position that issues "should be resolved within the framework of peace and cooperation enshrined in the UN Charter."

Marcos also skipped last year's UN General Assembly and designated Manalo as the country's representative.

For this year's assembly, senior leaders from at least 20 nations are set to meet on the sidelines of the event to discuss how to "talk some sense" into China. The Asian power has been dialing up its aggression in the  South China Sea, said Jose Manuel Romualdez, the Philippine Ambassador to the United States, at a forum with foreign government and military leaders on Tuesday, September 10.

The UN General Assembly serves as the primary policy-making body of the United Nations. Comprising all 193 member states, it provides countries with a forum to discuss international issues, including peace and security, development and human rights. However, it cannot enforce its resolutions or compel state action.

In 2022, during his address at the UN General Assembly's headquarters in Manhattan, Marcos called for other nations' support for the Philippines' bid for a non-permanent seat in the powerful UN Security Council.

vuukle comment

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

MARCOS

UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Guo allegedly offered P1-billion bribe to settle legal issues &mdash; ex-senator

Guo allegedly offered P1-billion bribe to settle legal issues — ex-senator

By Daphne Galvez | 4 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo allegedly offered a bribe worth P1 billion for help with her legal troubles, a former...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: I can work with zero budget

Sara: I can work with zero budget

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Claiming alleged efforts in Congress to strip her office of funding, Vice President Sara Duterte said she could still function...
Headlines
fbtw
Ong seeks SC TRO on Senate, House probes

Ong seeks SC TRO on Senate, House probes

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
Quad committee resource person Cassandra Li Ong is asking the Supreme Court to prevent Congress from forcing her to answer...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical cyclone enters PAR tomorrow

Tropical cyclone enters PAR tomorrow

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The Philippines’ sixth tropical cyclone this year is expected to enter the country’s area of responsibility tomorrow,...
Headlines
fbtw
Cassandra Ong urges SC to probe possible grave abuse in POGO investigation

Cassandra Ong urges SC to probe possible grave abuse in POGO investigation

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
Cassandra Ong, incorporator of Whirlwind Corp. and alleged accomplice of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, has asked the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE: Fifth House quadcom hearing on POGOs, illegal drug trade crimes

LIVE: Fifth House quadcom hearing on POGOs, illegal drug trade crimes

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The members of the House of Representatives is continuing its joint inquiry into the connection of Philippine offshore gaming...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos denies Teodoro resignation rumors: &lsquo;Fake, fake, fake news&rsquo;

Marcos denies Teodoro resignation rumors: ‘Fake, fake, fake news’

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
“Fake, fake, fake, fake, fake, fake news ‘yan,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of rumors of Defense Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara haunted by P125-million secret funds controversy &mdash; solons

VP Sara haunted by P125-million secret funds controversy — solons

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 5 hours ago
House lawmakers said the P125-million confidential and intelligence funds issue must have haunted Vice President Sara Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with