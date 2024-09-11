DOT launches first Muslim-friendly cove in Boracay

The Department of Tourism inaugurates Marhaba Cove, the first Muslim-friendly beach in Boracay Island, on Sept. 10, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Tuesday, September 10, inaugurated the first Muslim-friendly cove Marhaba in Boracay to promote sustainable and inclusive tourism in the Philippines.

The local government unit of Malay collaborated with the DOT and partnered with Megaworld Hotels and Resorts to establish the 850-square meter Marhaba Cove at the Boracay Newcoast private beach.

Taking inspiration from existing Muslim-friendly beaches in the Maldives and Thailand, the DOT designed the Marhaba Cove with the specific needs of Muslim travelers in mind. The agency considered Islamic laws in the country, as well as feedback from Muslim guests, in creating the first Muslim-friendly cove in Boracay.

“The launch of Marhaba, an inclusive area for Muslim travelers, is a first for Boracay and in the Philippines,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said in a statement.

The DOT also said that around 54% of the total arrivals in 2023 came from Islamic and Muslim-populated countries, highlighting the need to push for more initiatives that are inclusive of the Islamic culture.

Besides the Marhaba Cove, the DOT has been working on the accreditation of more Muslim-friendly establishments, with 289 accommodation establishments and 237 restaurants in the country already certified nationwide as of December 2023.